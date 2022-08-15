MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Rise Up NYC Concert Series, Free Events Through September

The ‘Rise Up NYC’ concert series is in hopes of uniting all residents to relish in the city.  The concert series amplifies local artists, encourage New Yorkers to support local small businesses near the concert venues, and provide the opportunity for New Yorkers, especially young New Yorkers, to come together to support non-violent solutions to conflicts across the city.

We were late on this so the first upcoming concert is at St. Nicholas Park, Manhattan
135th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue on August 20 -21.

Midland Beach Parking Lot 8, Staten Island
Father Capodanno Boulevard and Hunter Avenue

  • Thursday, September 1

Orchard Beach, Bronx
One Orchard Beach Road

  • Thursday, September 8

Times Square, Manhattan
Broadway Between 47th Street and 50th Street

  • Monday, September 12

For more information about the concert series, including a list of artists that will be updated as each event gets closer, visit the ‘Rise Up NYC’ website.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C.

