RiseNY Will Captivate You with Big Apple Thrills

This is the thrill you have been waiting for! In the center of Times Square you will feel the beating heartbeat of the wonderful and great New York City. Take a walk on the wild side at RiseNY.

The one–of–a–kind new attraction featuress a soaring ride that allows visitors to experience the city from a bird’s–eye view,paired with museum exhibit galleries saluting iconic aspects of the city. A uniquely immersive, exhilarating and entertaining experience, RiseNY (160 West 45 th Street) is a heartfelt and awe–inspiring tribute to the greatest city on the planet.



RiseNY’s centerpiece is a world–class, state–of–the–art, multi–sensory flying theater that takes riders of all ages on a thrilling sky–high tour of the Big Apple. Once on board and lifted 30 feet into the air, guests hang suspended, their feet dangling as they are whisked away on a sweeping journey over and through NYC’s unmatched skyline, landmarks and world–famous events while inside a 180–degree, 40–foot projection dome featuring 8K aerial footage that simulates the

sensation of flight.

NYC and the northeast’s first–ever flying theater is a magnificent, must–experience 46–seat ride that will have visitors soaring heights. Full motion seats dip, turn and soar, while wind, mist and scents enhance the experience. A soundtrack featuring Taylor Swift’s “Welcome to New York” and Frank Sinatra’s “Theme From New York” will further evoke and capture the quintessential spirit and energy of the Big Apple.

Check out the action here and be sure to get your tickets today.