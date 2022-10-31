MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

RiseNY Will Captivate You with Big Apple Thrills

RiseNY Will Captivate You with Big Apple Thrills

This is the thrill you have been waiting for! In the center of Times Square you will feel the beating heartbeat of the wonderful and great New York City. Take a walk on the wild side at RiseNY.

The oneofakind new attraction featuress a soaring ride that allows visitors to experience the city from a bird’seye view,paired with museum exhibit galleries saluting iconic aspects of the city. A uniquely immersive, exhilarating and entertaining experience, RiseNY (160 West 45 th Street) is a heartfelt and aweinspiring tribute to the greatest city on the planet.

RiseNY’s centerpiece is a worldclass, stateoftheart, multisensory flying theater that takes riders of all ages on a thrilling skyhigh tour of the Big Apple. Once on board and lifted 30 feet into the air, guests hang suspended, their feet dangling as they are whisked away on a sweeping journey over and through NYC’s unmatched skyline, landmarks and worldfamous events while inside a 180degree, 40foot projection dome featuring 8K aerial footage that simulates the
sensation of flight.

NYC and the northeast’s firstever flying theater is a magnificent, mustexperience 46seat ride that will have visitors soaring heights. Full motion seats dip, turn and soar, while wind, mist and scents enhance the experience. A soundtrack featuring Taylor Swift’s “Welcome to New York” and Frank Sinatra’s “Theme From New York” will further evoke and capture the quintessential spirit and energy of the Big Apple.

Check out the action here and be sure to get your tickets today.

 

Hours
Sunday, Monday: 10am-6pm
Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday, Thursday: 10am-6pm
Friday, Saturday: 10am-8pm

 

 

Related Items
Entertainment
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Entertainment

Immersive Shows to Catch This Week in New York City

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 31, 2022
Read More

He Says: Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman Revival on Broadway Overflows with Respect and Relevance

RossOctober 30, 2022
Read More

Factory Theatre Charms with The Waltz by Badian

RossOctober 30, 2022
Read More

Julie Benko & Seth Rudetsky Streaming Live Tonight.

Suzanna BowlingOctober 30, 2022
Read More

Wicked Celebrates its 19th Anniversary on Broadway Today

Suzanna BowlingOctober 30, 2022
Read More

Rocky, the Musical – Philly’s Favorite Underdog

Claudia PerryOctober 30, 2022
Read More

Music News: Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, & Juliet, Pitch Perfect, Pippin, Company (Original Spanish Cast Recording and A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

Suzanna BowlingOctober 29, 2022
Read More

Events In November Are Just As Colorful As The Season

Suzanna BowlingOctober 29, 2022
Read More

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For November

Suzanna BowlingOctober 29, 2022
Read More