Rita Cosby Chairs Global Service Institute

Rita Cosby is well known to television viewers for her warm and engaging personality interviewing major players on the world stage.She has interviewed over twenty world leaders, conducting historic back-to-back interviews with Palestinian leader Yasser Arafatand Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon. She was the first reporter to see prisoners held at Guantanamo Bay. She also interviewed Serbian president Slobodan Milošević who called her from his prison cell at the Hague. Years earlier, while broadcasting live from Belgrade during the NATO bombing, she broke the news that three American POWs were going to be released.Rita has always donated her time and talent to make this world a better place.

She has taken up another worthy cause as Long Island University (LIU) announced Rita Cosby, the renowned Emmy-winning TV host, veteran correspondent and best-selling author, as the chair of its Global Service Institute. Cosby will lead the Institute’s game-changing and innovative educational initiatives to inspire a timely commitment toward volunteerism and elevate the importance and power of service. During this unprecedented moment with the economic devastation caused by the virus, the need for volunteers to assist drastically depleted nonprofit organizations has never been greater.

Through high-level engagement programs, conferences, internships, scholarships and fellowships, the Institute will instill this character-building theme, preparing and inspiring students and others to help find solutions to complex worldwide challenges and seek personal or professional lives dedicated to service. The Institute upholds a nonpartisan mission to foster crucial dialogue on worldwide issues, while positioning students to change the world with new models of innovation and social entrepreneurship.

“The Global Service Institute established LIU as a premier destination for developing values-driven global citizens who will impact their communities,” said Dr. Kimberly R. Cline, President of Long Island University. “With her global experience exploring critical headlines and lifelong dedication to service, Rita Cosby is an exemplary leader who will elevate the Institute to even higher levels.”

The Global Service Institute’s Honorary Advisory Board consists of esteemed and accomplished individuals from diverse fields—all of whom share a strong commitment to fostering service. Board members include Boxing Legend Evander Holyfield, Super Bowl Champ Joe Theismann, King of the High Wire Nik Wallenda, Grammy-Winning Singer Dionne Warwick, Emmy-Winning Actress Susan Lucci, Roc Nation President of Business Operations & Strategy Brett Yormark, Oscar-Nominated Actor Gary Sinise, Best-Selling Author Nelson DeMille, Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, NATO Supreme Allied Commander General Wesley Clark, Michael Reagan, Business Executive and D-Day Veteran Maurice R. “Hank” Greenberg, America’s First Female Four-Star General Ann Dunwoody, Medal of Honor Recipient Colonel Jack Jacobs, Founder of EarthX Trammell S. Crow, Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine, Public Relations Powerhouse Ken Sunshine and others.

The LIU Global Service Institute will kick off the Fall 2020 semester with the Headliners of Service monthly virtual speakers series which will feature special live conversations with Susan Eisenhower, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert.