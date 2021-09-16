MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Robert Cuccioli and Karen Ziemba Lead Cast In Bernard Shaw's Mrs. Warren's Profession

The Gingold Theatrical Group will return with a revival of Bernard Shaw’s Mrs. Warren’s Profession. This limited Off-Broadway engagement begins performances on Tuesday October 12th through November 20th at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, between 9th and 10th Avenues. Opening Night is set for Wednesday October 27th.

 Robert Cuccioli, Katya Cullazo, Alvin Keith, Nicole King, Karen Ziemba, Raphael Nash Thompson, David Lee Huynh and Max Roll

and Tony® Award winner Karen Ziemba as Mrs. Warren. Katya Collazo, Keith, Nicole King, Raphael Nash Thompson,  and Max Roll will serve as understudies. The design team will include Brian Prather, scenic design; Asa Benally, costumes; Jamie Roderick, lighting; and Frederick Kennedy, sound. April Kline will serve as production stage manager.

Directed by David Staller, this limited Off-Broadway engagement will begin performances on Tuesday October 12th at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, between 9th and 10th Avenues) and continue through November 20th only. Opening Night is set for Wednesday October 27th.

The Cast and Creative Team that includes Director David Staller, Cast Members Robert Cuccioli, Katya Cullazo, Alvin Keith, Nicole King, Karen Ziemba, Raphael Nash Thompson, David Lee Huynh and Max Roll and members of The Creative Team-Jennifer Steward, Alyce Stark, April Kline, Henery Wyand, Max Roll, Trevor Trotto, John Lant and Jade Doina

