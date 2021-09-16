Robert Cuccioli and Karen Ziemba Lead Cast In Bernard Shaw’s Mrs. Warren’s Profession

The Gingold Theatrical Group will return with a revival of Bernard Shaw’s Mrs. Warren’s Profession. This limited Off-Broadway engagement begins performances on Tuesday October 12th through November 20th at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, between 9th and 10th Avenues. Opening Night is set for Wednesday October 27th.

and Tony® Award winner Karen Ziemba as Mrs. Warren. Katya Collazo, Keith, Nicole King, Raphael Nash Thompson, and Max Roll will serve as understudies. The design team will include Brian Prather, scenic design; Asa Benally, costumes; Jamie Roderick, lighting; and Frederick Kennedy, sound. April Kline will serve as production stage manager.

