Robert Miller To Release New Album“Miller Rocks”The 10 Songs On The Album Will Be Released One At A Time On Robert’s Podcast, ‘Follow Your Dream’

G.H. HARDING

Robert Miller, acclaimed bassist/composer and the creative force behind Project Grand Slam (PGS), the celebrated Rock/Jazz/Latin fusion band, has announced that he is releasing his new album, Miller Rocks.

In a novel move, the 10 songs on the album will be released one at a time, several weeks apart, in separate episodes of Robert’s hit podcast, ‘Follow Your Dream’, and simultaneously will be available for streaming on Spotify, Apple and the other major streaming services.

The album’s first song, “Right Now,” will be released in a special podcast episode on May 27th.

Miller Rocks is the second album that Robert has recorded during the pandemic, following the release in January of Summer Of Love (2020) to rave reviews. As on Summer, Robert wrote and arranged all the songs on Miller Rocks; provides all the vocals; plays bass; and produced the album.

Says Robert: “I named the album Miller Rocks because the songs on the album reflect my further movement towards the rock side of my personality. I grew up loving the British Invasion bands of the 1960’s, so rock has always been in my blood. I felt that it was time for me to really channel this love into a full album.”

In just over 5 years, Robert and PGS have released 10 albums including a Billboard #1 (Trippin’ (2018); had over 4 million video views; over 1 million Spotify streams; over 50,000 Facebook fans; performed at festivals and concerts around the world; and opened for Edgar Winter, Blues Traveler, Boney James and Mindi Abair, and an after-show for YES.

Robert launched his podcast, ‘Follow Your Dream’, in March 2021. The theme of the podcast is to inspire and motivate people to pursue and succeed at their dream, just as Robert followed his youthful music dream and succeeded in becoming a Rock Star when he was in his 60’s.

Robert incorporates his music into each episode of the podcast, with a featured song that begins and ends the episode and which relates in some way to that episode’s guest or subject.

Robert’s podcast guests to date have included “Cousin Brucie” Morrow, America’s most famous radio personality; Mark Bego, the world’s foremost rock biographer; DC Glenn of Tag Team and the mega-hit “WHOOMP! There It Is; Robert Funaro, star of ‘The Sopranos’; and Anton Fig, The David Letterman Show’s drummer for 29 years.