Robert Miller’s Follow Your Dream Podcast To Release Special Edition Friday: Tree Of Life – End Gun Violence

The Follow Your Dream Podcast, hosted by Robert Miller, is releasing Special Edition: Tree Of Life – End Gun Violence on Friday, April 23, 2021. This episode is in response to the continuing overwhelming number of mass shootings that have plagued the nation.

Robert originally wrote the song “Tree Of Life” in 2018 in the immediate aftermath of the mass shooting then at the Tree Of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, where 11 people were slaughtered and another 6 were wounded. It was recorded by Robert’s band, Project Grand Slam, and released first as a single and then included on the album PGS 7 (2019).

It is a spare, mournful song featuring only piano (Baden Goyo) and vocal (Ziarra Washington). In it Robert asks:

Why are there guns everywhere in our land?

Fired with hate and surprise

It’s tearing us up and we cannot survive

We must be safe in our time

All this hurt and pain

We can’t let it happen again

We must find a better way – today

Robert started the Follow Your Dream Podcast in March 2021 to inspire and motivate people to follow and succeed at their dream – just as he has succeeded in his musical dream. The podcast already has been downloaded thousands of times in dozens of countries. His guests have included, radio-personality Bruce Morrow; celebrity-biographer Mark Bego; former CNN and ABC News commentator March Scheerer, among others.

There are literally thousands of Americans who will never be able to pursue their dream. They are the victims of gun violence and mass shootings. The SPECIAL EDITION is dedicated to those Dreamers whose lives were needlessly ended by gun violence. 

Robert is asking his listeners to contact their political leaders and demand action to curb gun violence.

The link for the podcast is www.followyourdreampodcast.com, and for Robert’s music at www.projectgrandslam.com

G. H. Harding is a four decades insider to the entertainment world. He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production companies and several cable outlets. His anonymity is essential in bringing an unbiased view to his writings on pop culture. He is based in NYC.

