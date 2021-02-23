The Rock Project honors the 50th anniversary of The Who’s legendary album “Who’s Next” along with other greatest hits in a streamed performance shot live from the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, Long Island’s premier concert hall. The performance will feature powerful contemporary Broadway voices along with the incredible band Wonderous Stories and special guest musicians on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be available through May 2. Tickets are $20, plus applicable fees. Tickets will be available online at TillesCenter.org.

This spectacular evening celebrating this groundbreaking album will be played track-by-track, note-for-note. Featuring one of the highest-drawing bands on Long Island, Wonderous Stories, with special guest musicians and the powerful contemporary Broadway voices of:

Constantine Maroulis: 2x Tony Award Nominee, Jekyll and Hyde, Rock of Ages, American Idol

Lana Gordon: Chicago, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Lion King

Justin Matthew Sargent: Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Rock of Ages, Jesus Christ Superstar

Michael Wartella: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Tuck Everlasting, Wicked

Hailed as an undisputed masterwork of The Who’s career, “Who’s Next” changed the world of rock after it was released in 1971 as their 5th studio album. As Pete Townshend raised the bar for songwriting and The Who set a new standard for performance, this triple-platinum album reached no.1 on the UK’s top ten chart and no.4 on the US Billboard chart. Even today, 50 years later, “Who’s Next” is still considered a landmark of the rock canon with songs like “Baba O’Riley” and “Won’t Get Fooled Again” that continue to resonate with listeners as if they were written just yesterday.

Don’t worry if your favorite Who songs don’t land on this album! This 50th anniversary concert also celebrates their greatest hits; so you can expect to hear some of The Who’s other masterpieces such as “You Better You Bet, “Pinball Wizard” and “Long Live Rock” just to name a few.

“Who’s Next is to The Who what the White Album must’ve been to The Beatles.”

– Dave Marsh, Creem, October 1971



“…intelligently-conceived, superbly-performed, brilliantly-produced, and sometimes even exciting rock and roll.”

– John Mendelsohn, Rolling Stone, September 1971

“…stands as the Who’s best album, a filler-free explosion of guitar-powered riffs, generation-sparking lyrics and larynx-shredding anthems.”

– Michael Gallucci, UltimateClassicRock.com, August 2016

“Who’s Next has just about everything a classic rock fan can want in an album.”

– ClassicRockReview.com, February 2011



The Rock Project is an all-new music experience that celebrates some of the greatest music and artists of the 20th century by uniquely combining the unparalleled sound of Broadway vocalists with the world of Rock and Roll, breaking the boundaries of music genres to create something new yet authentic.

This is a must-see streaming experience. Please support your local performing arts by purchasing a ticket today!