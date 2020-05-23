Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Celebrates Motown This Weekend

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is celebrating Motown’s incredible legacy and the Inductees involved with the iconic record label and sound this weekend. Tune into the Rock Hall’s Facebook and YouTube pages this Saturday, May 23rd at 7 p.m. ET to catch a video premiere of compiled interviews and performances from 1987 Inductee Smokey Robinson, including Induction Ceremony footage, American Music Masters and oral history interview conversations.

You can also go inside the Rock Hall’s video vault on rockhall.com and it’s YouTube channel and relive presenter speeches, Inductee acceptance speeches and performances from The Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, Berry Gordy Jr., Holland, Dozier, Holland, The Jackson Five, Martha & The Vandellas, The Miracles, Smokey Robinson, The Supremes, and The Temptations, with special appearances by Ashford & Simpson, Jeff Beck, Ahmet Ertegun, Hall & Oates, John Legend, Little Richard, Joan Osborne, Diana Ross, Paul Simon, and Mary Wilson.

Plus, check out a new Motown Collection now available on Rock Hall EDU, our free online learning platform. In the 1960s Motown Records churned out hit after hit with their signature Motown sound. Use this collection to identify characteristics of Motown’s hit formula with the Motown Sound video.

You can also bring the joy of Motown to fans of all ages with “First Lady of Motown” 2012 Inductee Claudette Robinson’s reading of her children’s story “Claudette’s Miraculous Motown Adventure.” As part of the PNC Great Readers series, hear and enjoy Robinson’s full story here: rockhall.lnk.to/PNCGreatReadersFP.

Learn more about the Rock Hall’s Motown Inductees at rockhall.com/motown-inductees and listen to career-defining playlists on the Rock Hall’s Spotify page.

