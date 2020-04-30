Rock the House for Animals

Multiple Grammy Award-winning superstar Rob Thomas and his friends Chris Daughtry, Jason Mraz and Gavin DeGraw invite you into their homes for a special event in partnership with Sidewalk Angels Foundation and the Humane Society of the United States to support critical work for all animals, including help for pets and their people who are impacted by COVID-19.

Streaming live on Tiltify; also available to watch on Facebook, Twitch and YouTube . 7 p.m. Pre-show and 8 p.m. Concert.

The COVID-19 outbreak is putting the nation’s pets at risk as people lose the ability to pay for needed medical care and supplies for their pets. The Humane Society of the United States is working to keep people and their pets together during this unprecedented crisis. As we have seen during other times of economic distress, pet owners are forced to surrender their beloved companions when the cost of caring for their pets exceeds their ability to pay. It is costly for shelters and rescue groups to absorb the cost of care for these animals, our activities seek to keep pets and families together whenever possible.

Emergency funds will provide care for animals impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Our efforts will offset veterinary costs, provide food and supplies and assist highly impacted shelters and rescues. This includes, and is not limited to, clients of the Rural Area Veterinary Services program, Pets for Life, and the HSUS’ more than 396 Shelter and Rescue partners, representing communities across the country.

Sidewalk Angels Foundation is dedicated to providing critically needed funds and support to over 20 no-kill animal shelters and animal rescues, across the country, that help to fight for the rights and fair treatment of those with no voice. Organizations doing amazing work, that desperately need our help to continue with animal rescues, adoptions, building proper shelter facilities, getting proper medical care, low cost spay and neuter programs, helping to teach children kindness and compassion through animals and advocacy programs such as fighting against cruelty and working to fight against breed discrimination. The foundation also works with homeless shelters that provide for the displaced by meeting the physical needs of people and their pets in crisis so that families in need are not forced to give up their pets.