Rock With Denise Kara As Her Second Single Get Released at Noon Thanksgiving Day

Rock With You is the 2nd single for ten year-old Denise Kara, composed and written by: Eric Garzon, who goes by the stage name Eric G. In 2010 Garazon released a gospel CD called Move. The album met with success and he went on a 30 venue local circuit tour, that is when Denise’s father Dennis met with the young composer. When he met the young entertainer he composed the new song especially for her.

Kara, made a name for herself in the Filipino-American community as a major live performer. She recently appeared in The Actors Fund benefit concert celebrating the music of Neil Sedaka and is part of the new group Special 3K. Kara auditioned for TOMMY on CBS and Nickelodeon, where she impressed the casting directors, who told her they were fans. Kara sings, dances, writes original songs, plays ukulele and piano!

Denise recently appeared in the Step Forward Entertainment presents portion of the Metropolitan Zoom 24 Virtual Cabaret Extravaganza where she performed in a Special 3K segment and the touching Dance With My Father.

Kara is featured, in the new Special 3K in concert on Metropolitan Zoom Live Virtual Nightclub website as part of theTriple Threat “Don’t Stop Believing!” on December 11th at 10pm EST / 7pm PST. The concert will feature Kara in addition to Kea Chan and Kayla Merrow with special guest Justin Senense with music director Bobby DeLeon.

You can see Denise Kara’s new video when it debuts tomorrow at noon.