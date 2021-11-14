Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Arrives

Meet the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree! For the first time ever, the tree comes from Maryland. The 79-foot Norway Spruce was cut in Elkton, MD on November 11, and arrive at Rockefeller Center today November 13.

The tree was driven 150 miles on a 115-foot-long tractor trailer.

The official lighting ceremony is set for December 1 and the tree will be wrapped with more than 50,000 multi-colored lights and topped with a 900lbs Swarovski star with 70 spikes and 3 million crystals.

The tree will be on display in Rockefeller Plaza until January 16, 2022.

This year’s tree is the 90th tree featured at Rockefeller Center and it has been a holiday tradition since 1931.

The first tree, which stood at only 20 feet, was a balsam fir that was decorated with paper garlands, a string of cranberries and only a few ornaments.

The first broadcast of the tree lighting was in 1951 and will be featured on TV for the 70th time this year.

T he 1931 tree, courtesy of Tishman Speyer

The largest tree featured at Rockefeller Center was a 100-foot-tall tree from Killington, Connecticut that was on display for the 1999 holiday season.

Gathered under the Christmas tree at New York’s Rockefeller Center, 300 tubists ranging in ages from 10 to 76, perform Christmas carols on their tubas, Dec. 20, 1981. The idea of Christmas tuba concerts was initiated in 1974 by Harvey Phillips of Indiana University, who led Sunday’s concert. The tuba concerts are scheduled in 32 cities during the holiday season, and are performed by local musicians responding to an open call in their cities. (AP Photo/Fred Wonder)

In 2017, energy efficient LED lights powered by 100 solar panels were used for the ceremony for the first time in history, according to AccuWeather.