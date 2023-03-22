Connect with us

Dance

Rockefeller Center presents Ice Theatre of New York, Inc

Published

5 hours ago

on

Ice Theatre of New York (ITNY) is proud to hit the ice at The Rink at Rockefeller Center on March 23, 2023 at 12:30pm with ITNY Ensemble members Liz Yoshiko Schmidt and Danil Berdnikov performing Lorna Brown’s Timelessness. For more information, visit icetheatre.org/calendar.html.

Timelessness
Choreography by Lorna Brown
Performed by Liz Yoshiko Schmidt and Danil Berdnikov
Music: Nocturne in D Flat Major “Un Rêve” by Brooklyn composer/pianist Eric Christian
Commissioned by ITNY for the upcoming Home Season and Gala in May 2023
A duet by ITNY ice artists Liz Yoshiko Schmidt and Danil Berdnikov, the piece explores “Timelessness.” This piece will preview at Bryant Park before its performance at ITNY’s Home Season and Gala.
“Every shape that my body can make… flowing from one movement to another, being able to see yourself in yourself in your mind’s eye… connected with every creature that has lived or died,” said Lorna Brown.
Danil Berdnikov hails from the city of Samara, Russia, from which he competed as part of the junior national team as well as across his vast native land through high school. He then moved to Moscow both to continue his education and to join Stage Entertainment Russia to begin performing as a skater. Performing for an audience allowed Danil to fall in love with skating in a new way and his career has blossomed over eight years with Willy Bietak Productions and Wheeler Productions in the United States, Stageworks Worldwide Production in the UK and Holiday on Ice Productions and Dynamic Shows Entertainment in the EU. ITNY welcomes Danil as an artist, grateful to his parents, coaches, choreographers, and the fellow skaters who have supported him along the way.
Elizabeth (Liz) Yoshiko Schmidt has been skating with ITNY since 2017. Luscious edges, artistic dynamic movement, and traditional ice dancing and fundamentals in figures inform her skating and professional career which began in 2013, at the age of 18, performing internationally in Germany, France, Austria, Egypt and across the United States. A Japanese/German American skater who hails from Chicago, IL, she recently moved from San Francisco, CA, to New York City. A U.S. Figure Skating double gold medalist in Freestyle and Moves in the Field, and a silver medalist in Ice Dancing, Liz received her BFA in painting from the San Francisco Art Institute in 2018, and has exhibited her paintings and art work across the Bay Area. Liz took Jazz Fusion dance class at the Alonzo King Lines Dance Center in San Francisco from Lynn Brilhante for 7 years. Her former skating coaches are: Lorna Brown, Beata Handra, Paul Spruell, Phillip DiGuglielmo, Louis Vachon, Audra Shindo-Chan, and most importantly Larry Holliday (African American 6x US Adult Nationals Campionship champion, former Ebony on Ice performer and her first coach).
Lorna Brown, a British and World Professional Champion and World and Olympic coach, has been a principal performer in numerous ice shows across the globe, including John Curry’s Ice Dancing on Broadway and Theatre of Skating at the London Palladium. She has appeared in TV specials, touring galas, and commercials worldwide and has studied contemporary dance, working with some of the world’s leading choreographers. She has coached and choreographed for over 50 national champions including two world professional champions. Lorna most recently choreographed for Emanuel Sandhu, (three-time Canadian Champion), Kevin Van Der Perren (Belgium Champion, two-time European medalist and 2011 silver medalist in Bratislava and Skate America) and Jenna McCorkell (10-time British Champion). Lorna has given workshops on all aspects of figure skating at National and International seminars for both skaters and coaches. She has produced and directed her own international skating school in the UK called Skate of the Art with the world-famous Rafael Arutunian. She specializes in the latest physics and aerodynamics in skating techniques, focuses a great deal on expression and style in her choreography, and has written several articles for skating magazines on these subjects. Lorna moved to the USA several years ago, has been awarded the PSA Level 7 ranking and holds a Bachelor’s in sports science. “Timelessness” is Lorna’s second commission for ITNY.
Related Topics:

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Continue Reading

Dance

Tiler Peck, Melissa Manchester, Melissa Errico, Lisa Fischer and More In Song, Dance, Spoken Word

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 10, 2023

By

In honor of Women’s History Month, The Cooper Union is organizing a series of talks, exhibitions, and programs, culminating on Saturday, March 18 with a star-studded evening featuring headliners from across the worlds of dance, music, and theatre.

Song, Dance, Spoken Word is an exhilarating celebration that includes powerful performances by New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck; singer-songwriter Melissa Manchester; Tony Award-nominated Broadway actress Melissa Errico; Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Lisa Fischer; comedian and The Cooper Union alumna Alice Wetterlund; groundbreaking performance ensemble Urban Bush Women; and American tap dancer and choreographer Dormeshia Sumbry-Edwards, among many others.

Tickets are $15 and you could get them here.

Continue Reading

Dance

Great Performances 50th Anniversary Concert Special With Sutton Foster, Chita Rivera and More

Published

3 weeks ago

on

March 1, 2023

By

Great Performances will continue its 50th anniversary season on PBS with Great Performances at 50: Celebrating Broadway’s Best, a celebration of Broadway in the past 50 years hosted by two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster performed from Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater.

The performance will be staged by Tony-winning director-choreographer Warren Carlyle, with Patrick Vaccariello (The Music Man) as music director and written b Tony Awards veteran Dave Boone.

The star-studded show will be taped live from Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater on March 23. The special will premier Friday, May 12 on PBS and include performances by André de Shields, Robyn Hurder, Jane Krakowski, Norm Lewis, Donna McKechnie, Betty Buckley, Jessie Mueller, Chita Rivera, Vanessa Williams and many more.

This special concert will be followed by the Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Richard III starring Danai Gurira on Friday, May 19th..

Continue Reading

Art

Events In March Bring Out The Green

Published

3 weeks ago

on

February 26, 2023

By

Artechouse Magentaverse, Kid’s Night on Broadway, 20 at 20 Off-Broadway, Hip-Hop: Conscious, Unconscious, Fresh, Fly, and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style, St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Pink Pier at Watermark, Orchid Show and the Macy’s Flower Show. Plus Jerry Seinfeld, Billy Joel and John Mayer are performing.

3/1: Karen’s Diner opens until the end of the year. With 14 locations across Australia, the UK and USA! It’s an absurd, unique environment full of laughs, banter and top-notch American diner style grub!

3/2-5: Outsider Art Fair at Metropolitan Pavilion with 64 international exhibitors

3/3 – 4/23: Acclaimed artist Lily Kwong will design the Orchid Show‘s 20th year. The design is inspired by her ancestral connections to the natural world and will feature thousands of orchids in a meditative and captivating display. Visitors will be able to reconnect with nature while experiencing the picture-perfect beauty of the orchids. On select nights, adults can experience the exhibition through Orchid Nights, with music, cash bars, and food available for purchase.

3/3 – 4: Jerry Seinfeld at the Beacon Theatre

3/3 – 19: New York International Children’s Film Festival was first established in 1997 to promote passionate cinematic works for ages between 3 and 18. This popular event showcases 100 animated, live-action short and long films. The film festival is then followed by filmmaker Q&As, workshops, voting, and more. Not only is this a great source of entertainment for youngsters, but it’s an ideal event to expand their learning with tours and thought-provoking sessions.

3/15: John Mayer @ MSG

3/16-24: Celebrate Asian culture during New York’s annual Asia Week. Over a 1-week span throughout the city’s metropolitan areas, the event features scheduled Asian art exhibits, auctions, special events, and talks from international artists and specialists.


3/17: St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of NYC’s longest-standing traditions; in fact, it is the world’s oldest and largest parade, dating back to 1762. In current years, the parade has proceeded up 5th avenue to pass in front of the steps of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, where the city’s Archbishop watches. The celebration is free for the public to attend.

3/17 – 5/9: Museum of Failure at 220 36th Street in Industry City

3/20 -4/9: 20at20 is your chance to see the Best of Off-Broadway for only $20!

3/21: Kids Night on Broadway. Kids go FREE to over 20 Broadway shows, when accompanied by a full-paying adult. Kids dine free at many Times Square restaurants, and parents get discounted parking rates.

3/26: Billy Joel @ MSG

3/26 -4/10: Macy Flower Show. Dive into the vibrant colors of deep-sea florals and stunning marine life at our upcoming Flower Show, “Voyage to Oceanum.” Visitors to Macy’s will embark upon an exciting under-the-ocean odyssey, discovering long-lost treasures and breathtaking aquatic beauty along the way.

Continue Reading
Advertisement pf_06-2

Trending

Copyright © 2023 Times Square Chronicles

Times Square Chronicles