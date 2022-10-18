Rockefeller Center Presents: Mexico Week: Día De Muertos at Rockefeller Center

For the second consecutive year, “Mexico Week: Día De Muertos at Rockefeller Center” will take place from October 27 through November 2, in celebration of Mexico’s heritage and culture.

Rockefeller Center will transform into a colorful and vibrant spectacle in celebration of the traditional Mexican holiday Día de Muertos. Throughout the week, New Yorkers can engage with Mexican art, food, culture, music, and education hosted by The Consulate General of Mexico in New York City, the Mexican Cultural Institute, Museo de Art Moderno, and Rockefeller Center with generous support from Tequila Casa Dragones, American Airlines, Dos Equis, INTERprotección, and Visit Mexico USA.

All events will be free and open to the public; artwork located at Top of the Rock will be available to view for ticket holders visiting the observation deck.

PUBLIC ART AT ROCKEFELLER CENTER

Center Plaza will once again feature a vibrant, large scale ofrenda, an altar that honors lost loved ones, this year presented by Tequila Casa Dragones and INTERprotección with the support of Museo de Arte Moderno. The ofrenda will honor Mexican modern sculptors as presented in the book MONUMENTAL: The Public Dimension of Sculpture 1927-1979 by Pedro Reyes, which celebrates the iconic sculptural art of Mexico

The ofrenda on Center Plaza will be accompanied by two alebrijes by Cesar Menchaca: brightly colored sculptures of fantastical creatures depicting a massive jaguar and Quetzalcoatl (the feathered-serpent deity of ancient Mesoamerican culture).

At the Top of the Rock observation deck and elsewhere throughout the campus, Menchaca’s catrinas—elegantly dressed skeleton figures synonymous with the Day of the Dead—will appear as Mexican and American superstars.

TIANGUIS MARKET ON CENTER PLAZA

Every day from 11AM to 10PM (October 28, 29, 30) and 4PM – 10PM (October 31, November 1, 2)

● This year’s vibrant market, or tianguis, will feature

o Authentic Mexican food and handcrafted, artisanal goods from: Philly Barbacoa, La Newyorkina, La Providencia, and more.

o Complimentary personalized crystal bottles of Tequila Casa Dragones, as well as education on the art of sipping tequilas.

o A public exhibition of famed artist Pedro Reyes’ new book MONUMENTAL: The public dimension of sculpture 1927-1979.

o Select fashions that exemplify the textile legacy of indigenous and mestizo communities in Mexico from designer Carla Fernández.

All photo’s curtsey of rockefeller center, tishman speyer