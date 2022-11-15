Rockefeller Center’s 2022 Holiday Installation and Map

Brooklyn-based illustrator Lorraine Nam has been selected as the commissioned artist for the 2022 holiday installation at Rockefeller Center. From November 14, 2022, through January 13, 2023, over a dozen of Nam’s large-scale printed vinyl murals will be on view throughout the campus’ indoor and outdoor public areas. A free Rockefeller Center limited edition holiday map featuring Nam’s playful illustrations will be available to visitors, as well as all those who work at the Center.

This presentation marks the fifth iteration of the holiday map series in partnership with the non-profit Art Production Fund. Driven by her passion for storytelling through visual imagery, Nam’s illustrations underscore the universal holiday spirit. This project, imagined under the theme Dance For Joy, depicts children celebrating the season and their individuality through movement. An ode to the artist’s early love of origami and paper-based crafts, Nam painted and collaged paper to create her illustrations. Her bright palette, bringing variations of pinks, reds, blues, and greens into the illustrations, makes for a dynamic and energizing viewing experience. Included within the map are iconic Rockefeller landmarks such as the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, NBC Studios, Radio City, and the Today Show, as well as several highly anticipated new additions to the Center including Alo Yoga and the Rink Level Restaurants.

Nam’s work can be seen throughout Rockefeller Center, including inside 10 Rockefeller Plaza, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, 50 Rockefeller Plaza, and the street and concourse levels of 45 Rockefeller Plaza, as well as outside on Rockefeller Plaza. Maps are available in the Top of the Rock gift shop, the skate hut at The Rink, and throughout the campus.

With the belief that “anyone can use paper to be creative,” on Saturday November 12, 2022, Nam will lead an Art Sundae workshop at Rockefeller Center. Free and open to the public, this offers an opportunity for children to discover their own holiday joy through art-making as they craft works that will be part of a large-scale installation to be displayed within the window of 10 Rockefeller Plaza. This workshop will coincide with the arrival of the Rockefeller Center 2022 Christmas Tree.

“Through his project, I wanted to celebrate the people of New York, the people who live here, who work here and the people visiting who all make the holidays feel so alive and special. I wanted to capture that buzzy energy with illustrations of people who are so excited they can’t help but dance with joy! Visiting the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been a yearly tradition ever since I moved to New York and to be able to bring this project to life here is an absolute dream.” – Lorraine Nam

“The holidays at Rockefeller Center are such an incredible time where people from all over New York City and beyond come together to celebrate. We love that visitors have the opportunity to see Rockefeller Center through Lorraine Nam’s unique lens.” – Casey Fremont, Executive Director, Art Production Fund

“For the past 90 years, Rockefeller Center has been a beacon of holiday cheer for the City of New York and for visitors from around the world. The unveiling of this year’s holiday map and installation, featuring Nam’s colorful and uplifting designs, and the arrival of our Christmas Tree, officially usher in the 2022 holiday season.” – EB Kelly, Head of Rockefeller Center and Managing Director ar Tishman Speyer

Lorraine Nam is a beloved illustrator based in Brooklyn, New York. Since completing her formal studies at the Rhode Island School of Design, Nam has been celebrated for work with clients including, Harper Collins, Michaels, The Washington Post, NBC Think, Sterling Publishing, Facebook, Snapchat, Eater, Tumblr, Country Living, Cooper Hewitt, HP, Lufthansa, The Wing, and Milk Bar. The artist has also found recognition illustrating the children’s book Look Up with Me: Neil deGrasse Tyson: A Life Among the Stars and her upcoming picture book, Wei Skates On. When Nam is not working in the studio, the self-proclaimed daydreamer can be found cooking, reading, or traveling the world for inspiration.

Art in Focus is a multidisciplinary program that showcases installations by contemporary artists inspired by the New York City landscape and contemporary life. Artists featured in the series will have their work displayed in a number of prominent and unexpected public locations throughout Rockefeller Center. Art in Focus is presented in partnership with Rockefeller Center and Art Production Fund, a non-profit organization dedicated to commissioning and producing ambitious public art projects, reaching new audiences, and expanding awareness through contemporary art. Past Art in Focus artists include Joana Avillez, Hein Koh, Portia Munson, LaKela Brown, Lucy Sparrow, Angelica Hicks, Vanessa German, Ryan Flores, Genevieve Gaignard, Oliver Jeffers, Hiba Schahbaz, Sanford Biggers, Hilary Pecis, Maurice Harris, Lisa Congdon, Max Colby, Hugo McCloud, Emily Mullin and most recently Arghavan Khosravi.

For more information, please visit artproductionfund.org / @artproductionfund