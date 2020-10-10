“ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: BAND TOGETHER – HONORING BILLY PORTER ANNOUNCES CAST OF PERFORMERS”

The Path Fund Inc. & MAC today released the list of performers that will appear at the 27th Annual ROCKERS ON BROADWAY® – ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: BAND TOGETHER; which will be streamed for one night only on Monday November 9th, 2020 at 7:30 pm on Broadway On Demand. Tickets are now on sale.

This special virtual presentation of ROCKERS ON BROADWAY® will honor EMMY, GRAMMY and TONY Award-winner – BILLY PORTER (Pose, Kinky Boots). The show, directed by Donnie Kehr, brings Broadway and Music stars together in a celebration of the Broadway cvommunity paying tribute to the perseverance and strength of Performing Artists.

Additional performers will include: Michael Cerveris (TONY Award Winner) Fun Home; Assassins; LaChanze – (TONY Award Winner) The Color Purple; Constantine Maroulis – (TONY Award Nominee) Spring Awakening, Rock Of Ages; Adam Pascal – (TONY Award Nominee) Rent, Disaster!, Something Rotten; Rick Negron – Hamilton, In The Heights; Morgan James – EPIC Records, Motown The Musical, Godspell; Jen Perry – Kinky Boots, Mama Mia!; Donnie Kehr – Jersey Boys; The Who’s Tommy; Ryan Peete Meet the Peets; and, Ryann Redmond – Frozen, If/Then.

As usual, the event will be hosted by Ben Cameron – Broadway Sessions, Wicked

Special Guests will include, Alexa Ray Joel; Ginger Minj (Rupal’s Drag Race); Julie Halston (Tootsie; On The Town); and, a special appearance by Cyndi Lauper.

ROCKERS ON BROADWAY® is the original Broadway rock concert series that is a fun, unique charity event that features Rock Musicians and Broadway’s best rockin’ out for a great cause. The creative team is led by director Donnie Kehr; executive producers Cori Gardner and Y. Dolly Fox; with music supervision by Henry Aronson and producers Michael T. Clarkston and Jessica Carollo filling out the team.

Proceeds to benefit Broadway Bound Kids, The Felix Organization and Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS. Proceeds will also benefit PATH Fund’s Community Relief Grant Program which launched on Aug 1, 2020 to help artists with much needed financial assistance during the continued shutdown of live entertainment. To date, the grant program has issued 33 grants to artists with hundreds more on the waitlist.

The PATH Fund, Inc.® is 501c3 a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting arts education and the entertainment community. PATH = Performing Artists That Help — We are a community of artists, writers, musicians, designers, crew, producers, directors and fans coming together as one, promoting a good cause, sharing in a common goal. We support pre-professional training organizations with scholarships and program funding. Additionally, we work with aspiring writers to develop new works of music and theater. In times of great need we have allied ourselves and supported notable causes including Disaster Relief, Racial Injustice and Community Need. For more information go to rockersonbroadway.com.