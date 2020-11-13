MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Rocker’s On Broadway: Band Together in Pictures

The Path Fund Inc. presented this year’s Rocker’s On Broadway: Band Together  is a unique charity event, featuring The Broadway All Star’s Band and Broadway and rock stars singing just for you. Proceeds for the event will benefit Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and Broadway Bound Kids.

Directed by creator Donnie Kehr (Jersey Boys) and hosted by Broadway Sessions’ Ben Cameron (Wicked).

Ben Cameron and Donnie Kehr

The annual benefit concert was streamed Two nights since Monday’s show was such a success.

The show paid tribute to the perseverance and strength of Performing Artists, and honored the incomparable Award-winner – Billy Porter (Pose, Kinky Boots)

Billy Porter

There were rocking performances by: the legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fam Joan Jett and the Blackhearts; TONY Award Winners: Michael Cerveris and LaChanze; TONY Award Nominees: Will Chase, Lilli Cooper, Constantine Maroulis, Adam Pascal, and J. Robert Spencer. Morgan James, Alexa Ray Joel, Donnie Kehr, Ginger Minj, Rick Negron, Ryan Peete, Jen Perry, Ryann Redmond, Broadway Inspirational Voices, Broadway’s Rock Of Ages Band, members of the cast of Kinky Boots, and the fabulous rising star Isabelle Gottfried.

Cyndi Lauper
Joan Jett and The Blackhearts

LaChanze
LaChanze

Michael Cerveris
Morgan James
Rock of Ages Band
Ryan Willard
Kinky Boots True Colors Band

