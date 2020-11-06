MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Rockers On Broadway: Band Together Star-Studded Rock Concert Honoring Billy Porter

G.H. HARDING

The Path Fund Inc.® & MAC are thrilled to announce the complete line up for Rockers On Broadway: Band Together. The annual benefit concert will be streamed for one night only on Monday November 9th, 2020 at 7:00 pm Red Carpet and 7:30 pm show.

Be sure to catch Julie Halston LIVE! From the red carpet beginning at 7:00 pm on Facebook live, Twitter, or Broadway On Demand.

This year’s special virtual presentation of Rockers On Broadway: Band Together is a celebration of the arts community, paying tribute to the perseverance and strength of Performing Artists, and will honor the incomparable Award-winner – Billy Porter (Pose, Kinky Boots)

The concert will also feature rocking performances by: the legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett and the Blackhearts; TONY Award Winners: Michael Cerveris and LaChanze;TONY Award Nominees: Will Chase, Lilli Cooper, Constantine Maroulis, Adam Pascal, and J. Robert Spencer. Also, Beoadway and music stars Julie Halston, Morgan James, Alexa Ray Joel, Donnie Kehr, Ginger Minj, Rick Negron, Ryan Peete, Jen Perry, Ryann Redmond, Broadway Inspirational Voices, Broadway’s Rock Of Ages Band, members of the cast of Kinky Boots, and rising star Isabelle Gottfried, 

The show will be hosted by Ben Cameron.

·        With special appearances by Broadway Inspirational Voices, Poppy Fields, Richard Fortus, Suzie Kennedy, Kinky Boots Cast, Eureka O’Hara, Jerry Mitchell, and Cyndi Lauper.

In addition, The PATH Fund, has just launched an online auction where fans can own one of a kind auction items including autographed guitars, master classes, personal video message from a Broadway star and much more at The PATH Fund Online auction at charitybuzz.com –  Bit.ly/RockersAuction

Proceeds to benefit Broadway Bound Kids, The Felix Organization and Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS. Proceeds will also benefit PATH Fund’s Community Relief Grant Program who help artists with much needed financial assistance during the continued shutdown of live entertainment.

 

www.rockersonbroadway.com 
facebook.com/rockersonbroadway  
twitter.com/PathandRockers
instagram.com/rockersonbroadway

 #RockersOnBroadway  #BandTogether #pathcommunityrelief  #PerformingArtistsThatHelp   

