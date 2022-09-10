Rockers On Broadway: She Rocks Announces Additional Performers

Rockers On Broadway: She Rocks will be presented by The PATH Fund, Inc® on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Le Poisson Rouge and today has announced additional performers for the event.

They include:

Amanda Green – Tony Award Nominee* (Mr. Saturday Night, Hands On A Hardbody)

Morgan James – (Motown The Musical; Godspell)

Alexa Ray Joel – Singer / Songwriter/ Performer

Lauren Molina – (Rock Of Ages, Sweeny Todd)

Jim Newman – (Hands On A Hardbody, Curtains)

Max Sangerman – (A Beautiful Noise, Smokey Joe’s Cafe)

Justin Sargent – (Bonnie & Clyde, Spider- Man: Turn Off The Dark, Rock Of Ages)

Bligh Voth – (The Band’s Visit, May We All)

with:

Samantha Parrish

Sam Behr

The Braganza Sisters

Isabelle Gottfried

Gracie McGraw

and rising PATH stars: Avery Rehl, Matteo Russo, Gus Schonfeld, and Joshua Torchin.

“We’re back live this year and so excited with the exceptional talent taking the stage at Le Poisson Rouge,” adds creator Donnie Kehr, “And we are thrilled to be honoring a singular talent like Diane Warren,” added Cori Gardner the events Executive Producer.

Added PATH board member and Executive Producer, Y. Dolly Fox of Y. D. Fox Entertainment, “I’m especially excited this year as we’re honoring a good friend of mine Diane Warren and that added visibility has brought an additional awareness of our activities which will result in even more mentorships for the PATH fund, which Rockers is a conduit to.”

The event is sponsored by: Y.D. Fox Entertainment; Thomas Dubois Hormel Foundation; The Schoch Foundation; Paris Campbell; Janet Hennessey Dilenschneider; Ashley Longshore; Steve & Patti Coan; Elizabeth Wilson Legacy Project; Von Gern Home; and Wynn Renee McManus.

The above performers join the already announced lineup:

Jarrod Spector Tony Award Winner* (Beautiful The Carole King Musical*; The Cher Show, Jersey Boys)

Constantine Maroulis Tony Award Nominee* (Rock Of Ages*; Jekyll & Hyde; American Idol)

Ari Groover (Tina, Head Over Heels, Holler If Ya Hear Me)

Tamika Lawrence (Caroline Or Change, Getting The Band Back Together, Come From Away)

Ryann Redmond (Frozen, Escape To Margaritaville, If/Then, Bring It On The Musical)

The PATH Fund, Inc.® is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting pre-professional performing arts training with scholarships and program funding. Additionally, we support NYC’s thriving Broadway, drama and music communities by working with new performers and aspiring writers to develop talent and new works of theater and music.

PATH stands for Performing Artists That Help! We are a community of artists, writers, musicians, designers, crew, producers, directors and fans coming together as one, promoting a good cause, sharing in a common goal and having a BLAST while doing it!