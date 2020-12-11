Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree with Teremana Tequila

With the holidays in full swing we are getting ready to rock around the tree, the lights and anything that brings us some bit of joy in 2020.

An amazing way to help cheer in the season is with Teremana Small Batch Tequila. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s phenomenal brand is perfect since the name itself means represents the spirit of the earth. From taking care of the land where they source agave to the people who work for them, Teremana stands for caring and love.

Crafted in a small town in Jalisco, Mexico, Teremana is an ultra-premium, highlands small-batch tequila available in Blanco ($29.99 750ml) and Reposado ($32.99 750ml). The smooth finish of Teremana is ideal for sipping neat or adding to your favorite cocktail.

What better way to show your love in December despite this tough year than with a brand that gives off positive vibes. And, with that they are offering you smiles with these fantastic recipe ideas:

Spiced Pomegranate Manarita

1.5oz Teremana Blanco Tequila

1oz Pomegranate Juice

.75 Cinnamon Syrup

.5 Lime Juice

2 Dashes Orange Bitters (optional)

Shake and strain into a double old fashioned glass. Garnish with pomegranate seeds and orange wheels.

Teremana Hot Chocolate

1.5 oz Teremana Blanco Tequila

1/2 oz agave nectar (1 tbsp)

4 oz brewed Hot Chocolate (unsweetened)

Pinch salt/cinnamon/cayenne mixture (equal parts)

Build in a coffee glass or mug and gently stir. Garnish with a cinnamon stick. Whipped cream optional, if you are feeling fancy.

Carrot King

1.5oz Teremana Reposado

1oz Fresh Carrot Juice

.75oz Fresh Lemon Juice

.5oz Ginger Syrup

2 dashes Hot Sauce

Pinch of Celery Salt

Build in a glass. Add ice, then mix ingredients by “rolling” back and forth between Collins glass and the larger end of a shaker tin. Garnish with a carrot top or parsley sprig and a pinch of celery salt.