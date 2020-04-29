Role of peptides in reducing wrinkles and fine lines

Peptides, the building blocks of proteins, have created quite an interest in the cosmetic world for the longest time. The ability of these amino acid molecules to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles have made it a hero of the companies that deal in anti-aging creams and solutions. Multiple products are churned out each year that claim to have peptides as the main ingredient.

This anti-aging ability of peptides is derived from its capacity of wound healing. After all, a wrinkle can also be considered as a type of wound, and the peptides are remarkable in accelerating healing.

On that note, let’s check out how peptides can play a major role in reversing the visible signs of aging. You can also check Loti Labs for detailed information on Peptides.

Reducing the formation of wrinkles and scar tissue

Peptides are highly significant in wound repairing as they form cross links in elastin and collagen. These are the elements that offer structure to the body by giving strength and resiliency to connective tissues. Copper peptides are a kind of peptides that the body needs for making the important antioxidant called copper zinc SOD (superoxide dismutase). It is one of the key elements in healing wounds.

SOD helps in the growth of new tissues and reduce swelling to heal the wounds more rapidly and effectively. Because the face gets constant exposure to pollution, sweat, and dust in the present environment, bacteria and microbes tend to stick to the skin and disrupt its natural repairing capabilities.

The healing power of peptides is beneficial in this case, because when combined with copper, it is able to keep the bacteria and germs away from the skin, giving it a supple glow.

The combination of hyaluronic acid and peptides

Hyaluronic acid is a natural and effective humectant. The combination of peptides and hyaluronic acid is highly effective in the treatment of stretch marks, scar tissues, and wrinkles.

When the skin is young, it has abundant amounts of hyaluronic acid that forms important parts of the support structure underneath the skin. A majority of moisturizers and serums list hyaluronic acid as one of the ingredients, along with peptides, because it helps the latter to penetrate deep in the skin to increase its effectiveness.

Maintaining and protecting skin

Even when you do not have any visible skin damage or wrinkles, you need to consider ways to prevent your skin from rapid aging. Peptides don’t just heal wounds, but also boosts the secretion of collagens, which is an important protein to maintain a healthy skin.

In fact, several studies also claim that collagen component in the skin is more important than having vitamin C or A. The continuous process of skin regeneration and cell renewal brought about by peptides helps in offering protection against free radicles which increase the appearance of wrinkles.

It is important to mention in this regard that peptides are not really the miracle ingredient as the cosmetic industry claims. Yes, it can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, but it can’t eliminate them completely.