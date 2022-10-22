Romance Bloomed On The Fiddler Stage

Stephanie Lynne Mason who plays Hodl and Drew Seigla who plays Pertshik are really in love and as of July 27th married.

Technically…..the first time they met was at a mutual friend’s birthday party. They didn’t see each other again until the next year…at the same friend’s birthday party. Fast forward one year later, Stephanie was playing Hodl in Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish and they were holding auditions for a new Pertshik. Stephanie was the reader for the auditions and when Drew walked in, she didn’t recognize him because he was now donning a beard. From the moment they locked eyes, there was an innate chemistry and connection. After Drew got the part, Stephanie messaged Drew online to congratulate him. Drew asked to meet up to go through lines since he only had two weeks to learn the show in Yiddish. While they ran lines, more importantly, they talked afterwards for three hours and realized that we had so much in common, and that maybe there was something more there than just your typical “showmance” chemistry. They both felt like we were home. Playing opposite each other, their love blossomed and grew on and offstage. The rest is history…

You can see the two love birds in Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish November 13th – January 1st Off-Broadway at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street).