Romeo and Bernadette: Verona Meets Brooklyn.

An audience favorite, Romeo and Bernadette has laughs, good songs and a story that picks up steam as it goes on.

Romeo (Nikita Burshteyn) has come back to life from the potion he has taken. The Penza’s are in Verona on a holiday. When Bernadette Penza (Anna Kostakis) meets Romeo; he pledges his love for her only to be rebuffed. Not a quitter, Romeo heads to Bensonhurst, Brooklyn in the hopes that he will marry her and live happily ever after.

In Mark Saltzman’s book and lyrics, you will enjoy a pleasant set (Walt Spangler), romantic lighting by Ken Billington and nifty direction by Justin Ross Cohen. Amas Musical Theatre has produced a winner with Romeo and Bernadette. The show, however, is not without fault.

Casting director Carol Hanzel missed the boat in casting both Don Sal Penza (Carlos Lopez) and Lipps (Viet Vo). Lopez is not believable as the leader of a mafia crime family and Viet Vo looks more like Kato from the Green Hornet T V series. The rest of the cast is good. Anna Kostakis as Bernadette, Burshteyn and Judy McLane as Camille Penza are standouts. The three carry the show with their singing, dancing and comedic timing. So too does Ari Rashin as Donna Dubachek, the Carnarsie Brooklyn Jewish girl who wants more in a man.

In Salzman’s story the two families are on a collision course. Sal Penza’s future son- in – law, Tito Titone (Zach Schanbe) is a hot head and wants Romeo whacked. When bullets fly, it is up to Don Del Canto (Michael Marotta) and his son Dino (Michael Botardomato) to calm the situation.

Romeo and Bernadette have terrific songs: ” Die Already, “Boom!In Love, “One Tender Word, “MoonLight Tonight Over Brooklyn and ” When He Looked at Me That Way” are memorable.

Romeo and Bernadette is a lite comedy. In the 1990’s Breaking Legs, Philip Bosco and Vincent Gardenia played believable gangsters, sadly the male actors in Romeo and Bernadette do not come off as tough guys and that takes away part of the fun.