Romeo Delight- The Ultimate Van Halen Tribute Band Plays The Sellersville Theater – Honoring The Legacy of Eddie Van Halen

G.H. HARDING

The ultimate Van Halen Tribute and Romeo Delight will play the Sellersville Theater, with a special show honoring the legacy of Eddie Van Halen, on Friday, February 5, 2021.

Per Romeo Delight’s Buddy Branch, “This is a special show dedicated to the memory and unique prowess of Eddie Van Halen.”

Buddy Blanch, Micky Dolenz

This Romeo Delight concert follows a similar Eddie Van Halen-tribute show in Vineland, New Jersey last month.

Says Branch, “With proper protocols and social-distancing, the Jersey-show was a great success.”

Romeo Delight, the #1 Van Halen-tribute band, has been performing a series of Eddie Van Halen-tributes in the last several months.

While seating limited is extremely limited, Sellersville’s has been open for random concerts.

Romeo Delight is an award winning Van Halen experience like no other, world renowned and recognized by everyone from Howard Stern to Micky Dolenz of the Monkees, to Diamond David Lee Roth himself for selecting Romeo Delight’s video for his Podcast “The Roth Show,” along with being featured on Van Halen’s news site multiple times. Widely acclaimed for presenting entire Van Halen albums in concert in original track sequence, Romeo Delight specializes in David Lee Roth era Van Halen, plus Sammy Hagar’s Van Halen hits, and their Greatest Solo Hits. Based in Philadelphia, Romeo Delight is the East Coast’s #1 most viewed Van Halen Tribute Band on YouTube, named one of the Top Tribute Bands in the United States, and Top Vocals in the Van Halen book “Unchained.”

https://vanhalentributeband.com/index.html

G. H. Harding is a four decades insider to the entertainment world. He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production He’s worked for record companies; movie companies; video-production companies and several cable outlets. His anonymity is essential in bringing an unbiased view to his writings on pop culture. He is based in NYC.

