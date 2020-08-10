Rose Colored Summer Days at Fig & Olive

Summer is in full swing. Just because we are in the midst of pandemic doesn’t mean that we cannot celebrate the best of the season. Picnics in the park, bike rides on the beach, and watching the sun set with a lovely glass of rose – all sing the beautiful song of summer. And no wine is shinning brighter this season than the new Fig and Olive Rose.

The famed restaurant is now selling this divine gift from the wine gods. From the vineyards of the winemaking region near the town of Saint-Tropez in the French Riviera comes this creation. In the Presqu’ile de St. Tropez, where some of the parcels are located on land predominantly within the historic Triangle d’Or, you will find a soil combination of clay and limestone. Vineyards where this bottle originate have ideal exposure and the maritime presence helps to regulate and balance the temperatures as well as the moisture. The dry air permits the grapes to ripen perfectly in this advantageous Mediterranean micro-climate. Fig & Olive here has assembled a perfect balance between freshness and richness.

The pale pink robe, highly aromatic nose with notes of lychees and citrus are divine. It is rich and fresh with an elegant and balanced mouth.This versatile wine can be enjoyed from appetizers to dessert. It pairs beautifully with a multitude of dishes including grilled fish and meats, seafood, sushi and most Provencal and Mediterranean cuisine. It makes it the best treat with any Fig & Olive dish you are ordering for curbside pick-up, patio seating or home delivery.

Landmark dishes on the menu still shine so bright such as Hanger Steak with Cassoulet of Carrots, Roasted Hen of the Wood Mushroom and Pearl Onions, Crispy Potato Wedges with Parmesan and Chimichurri Sauce with Subtle Spice.

Or try the scrumptious House Salad with Manchego, Gorgonzola Dolce, Fig, Apple, Tomato, Olive, Scallion, Walnut with house Dressing.

And for dessert as you finish off the beautiful wine try the Apple Tart with thinly sliced Granny Smith Apples, Crisp Puff Pastry, Cider Glaze, Apple Chip, and Vanilla Ice Cream.

Serve chilled this amazing wine that is perfectly in line with current high-end rose consumer expectations.

Fig & Olive is very excited to reopen doors with modified hours, and a limited menu to ensure team members can follow social distancing best practices. Currently only one location is open in New York City in Meatpacking, but it is here to make The Big Apple wonderful again.

Hours & Location

420 West 13th Street

212-924-1200

Offering dine-in service on the patio, weather permitting. In addition, offering delivery and curbside pickup between the hours of 12 – 9 pm daily.