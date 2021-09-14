MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Fashion and High Society

Rosy Views with G.H. Mumm and Le Specs

For the ultimate rosy outlook this fall season look no further than the limited-edition sunglasses sold exclusively on the G.H Mumm e-boutique.

From New York Fashion Week shows to the much-anticipated Bill Cunningham exhibit this past week, there is nothing greater than to wear these sunglasses ($115). It creates a beautiful and stylish moment.

Even when out and about at Greenwich Polo you are sure to captivate admirers who love these stunning frames as much as you.

G.H. Mumm, the iconic Champagne house, teamed up with globally renowned sunglasses brand Le Specs to put their unique spin on one of the hottest trends at the moment… Rosé tinted sunglasses.

Comfort is outstanding and eye protection is wonderful. You will feel pure joy as you make a statement wearing Le Specs.

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

