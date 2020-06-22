Round Five For Songwriters in Mufti!

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
We’ve all been there. Some of us for longer than others. (I myself took ten years on and off to get through college. Then I went straight to grad school. Go fig.) And we’ve probably all got at least one good story from some point in our schooling. The York Theatre would love to hear a song that’s about school. Maybe it’s about a favorite teacher. Maybe it’s about a crush on your lab partner. Maybe it’s about that doctoral dissertation you’ve been working on since the Carter administration. Maybe it’s about a food fight in the cafetorium. Remember: the idea here is to write a new song on a five-day Mufti rehearsal schedule (meet and greet at 10 AM Monday, final dress at 8 PM Friday). 

Send a recording of your song to songwritersinmufti@yorktheatre.org by 8:00 PM (EDT) on Friday, June 26th! We’d prefer video recordings, but if that’s not in the cards, we’ll accept audio recordings, too. If possible, please send files via Dropbox or similar service. Sheet music is not necessary, but if you can include a lyric sheet, please do—we’ve had a couple of requests from patrons to be able to read the lyrics. If you’ve got any further questions, email us at songwritersinmufti@yorktheatre.org and we’ll get back to you as quickly as possible. 

