MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Out of Town

Round House Theatre Brings The American Premiere of Natasha Gordon’s Nine Night

Round House Theatre Brings The American Premiere of Natasha Gordon’s Nine Night

Round House Theatre announces updated dates for the American premiere of Natasha Gordon’s Nine Night, directed by Timothy Douglas. Originally scheduled to begin performances on January 5, early performances were canceled due to COVID-19 cases detected within the company during regular testing protocols. Nine Night will run January 13 – 30, 2022 and will stream on demand beginning January 27. 


 Family matriarch Gloria has died, and her family gathers for the traditional Jamaican Nine Night, a multi-day celebration (and endurance test) full of food, revelry, and a nonstop parade of mourners. Natasha Gordon’s debut play—a popular triumph in its 2018 National Theatre premiere and subsequent West End run—explores the tensions of inhabiting two cultures, the inescapable bonds of family, and the many layers of grief in an “exuberantly funny” (The Guardian) and profoundly relatable story of the ties that bind. Raved The Guardian’s Michael Billington, “Playwrighting debuts don’t come much better than this.”

Director Timothy Douglas describes the unpacking of Nine Night at Round House Theatre as a continuous revealing relief of the soul. “It is a gift and privilege for me to more deeply anchor and guide the visceral newness of what blackness is by way of the bittersweet joys lived by this UK-Jamaican family’s traditions, culture, and spiritual release.”

Nine Night embodies Round House’s continued mission to produce new works that foreground artists of color and, by extension, welcome audiences of color. “The number of Black female playwrights represented on America’s largest stages is still depressingly small and deeply disproportionate to the number of Black women in our country,” says Round House Theatre Artistic Director Ryan Rilette. “This is the first play by a British Black woman to reach the West End, and I am thrilled to bring this Jamaican-British story to the Round House stage for the American premiere.”

Nine Night: Round House Theatre, 4545 East-West Highway, Bethesda, MD  20814

Related Items
Out of Town

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Out of Town

The Avett Brothers Swept Away Begins Performances at Berkeley Rep.

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 9, 2022
Read More

The Ocean at the End of the Lane Ripples Out Grief and Bravery for All

RossJanuary 5, 2022
Read More

Cabaret Circles Berlin Triumphantly Deep Inside London’s West End

RossDecember 19, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Dear Evan Hansen, Mrs. Doubtfire, Little Shop Of Horrors, Freestyle Love Supreme, Stephen Sondheim and Diana

Suzanna BowlingDecember 13, 2021
Read More

The Jesus Christ Superstar Tour Rocks Flat

RossDecember 12, 2021
Read More

Miami’s Luxurious Restaurant The Deck at Island Gardens Offers Grand Winter Escape

WriterDecember 11, 2021
Read More

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage

Genevieve Rafter KeddyDecember 8, 2021
Read More

It’s a Jolly Holiday at Paper Mill Playhouse

Suzanna BowlingDecember 6, 2021
Read More

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol – Dusting off A Christmas Classic

Stephen BestDecember 5, 2021
Read More