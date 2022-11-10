Roundabout’s You Will Get Sick Weirdly and Wonderfully Just Wants to Click Their Collective Heels and Go Home

The screeching of a harsh-sounding bird echoes loudly through the Laura Pels Theatre, Roundabout‘s off-Broadway house, flapping ferociously, and bringing the wildly fascinating absurdist play, You Will Get Sick, forward into our collective consciousness. The title doesn’t entirely and obviously connect to the journey down this demented brick road that was written with a deafening twisted brilliance that registers by Noah Diaz (Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers“), but the play does make us wonder about our future and the great extraordinary challenges and joys that come from living inside these delicate things we call our bodies. We all will eventually get sick, he tells us in this new and fresh young play, one way or another, I’m guessing. Maybe we will even have to contemplate our demise because of that sickness. It’s hard to foresee. Many of us did just that over these last few years when COVID was on everyone’s mind and at the top of every news cycle almost every day. But I’m doubting it will come in the form of a big black bird swooping down from the heavens, as they seem to do in Diaz’s wonderful wild wacky world, grabbing hold of our bodies and taking us off to wherever. Hopefully to some good place. Or better place. Free of pain and disconnection.

The play really starts to take flight when a woman by the name of Callan, referred to as #2 in the Playbill and script, and played to the heavens by the wonderfully funny Linda Lavin (MTC’s Our Mother’s Brief Affair), calls a number she discovers on a flyer. She needs the cash, for reasons made clear later on, and lucky for her, and us, she is promptly hired by the young man, #1, played by Daniel K. Isaac (Public/Ma-Yi’s The Chinese Lady) who is on the other end of the line in need of someone with her spirit. He needs her, you see, most decisively, to be their with him and to be the first to hear his bad news. But the telling doesn’t come easy. You see his body is beginning to fail him, little by little, and he is having a hard time saying that debilitating fact out loud. So he hires Callan for $20, even though the flyer initially states $40, an amount that has been crossed out but sticks solidly in Callan’s head, to be the person he tells first. But it doesn’t end there, as he continues to struggle with the processing and verbalization of his sickness. The needs keep rolling in, like telling his sister, #3, played by Marinda Anderson (MTC’s The Cake) about his disease (which is never actually named), or being helped off the floor of his shower after his leg give out suddenly.

Yes, this is a comedy, albeit a dark, sarcastic, and absurd one, and probably because of that wild wanton mixture, You Will Get Sick works, selling its nonsensical formula like a traveling insurance salesman, or like that guy from “The Wizard of Oz”, Professor Marvel, a charlatan fortune teller who tells an upset Dorothy that she should probably go home to her Kansas Aunt. The price for the actions and assistance needed from Callan, the wannabe actress, by the sick man, are unending and continually negotiated comically and wisely by this oddly connecting pair of misfits in NYC. But it is here, in their financial interactions where the emotional attachment grows as pure as sarcastic gold, and one we are very happy to join and be enthusiastic voyeurs to.