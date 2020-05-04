Ruminations on Stay At Home by Steve Guttenberg

The birds in the backyard don’t know about corona virus. We have this one little guy who keeps tapping at our kitchen window, wanting to get in. It’s gone on for a month. He doesn’t know about the corona. Neither does the cat next door. Or any of the bugs starting to buzz around the orange blossoms. But they live in a different world than us. No rat race, no questions about who has the more righteous this or that, whose kids go to which school and achieve this or the proverbial that. They just get their chores done. And all that has changed for us sophisticated humans.

I’m an actor used to having long stretches at home, but even my wife and I are noticing we are home alot. Mostly. Like everyone. Home. Has this ever happened before? Maybe in a sci fi movie. A Twilight Zone. A Star Trek. An Outer Limits. The world has stopped. It is in pause. Like one of those stop action commercials where only the lead actor moves, everyone else is frozen. So what do I see. The television. We aren’t fiction television watchers. We love the talk shows, the news, and 60 Minutes. But now the TV is on all day, all night. We ping pong between CNN and FOX, and then slide to MSNBC. They are slick and on it. But the more you watch, actually didn’t take long, to see the skew toward the ideals that each group protects. I remember when CNN, created by Ted Turner was a real news station. It was the first 24 hour news, what? You mean the tv doesn’t go off at midnight with the National Anthem ? TV all night? It was news. News. No offense CNN, but no opinions. Very few. Now, you too Fox and CNBC, opinions. It’s dizzying if you pay attention.

My wife wants “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory”, I want that Don Lemon, and Sean Hannity, with a little Rachel Maddow on the side. Who do we believe? Then we have Governor Cuomo whom I’m addicted to and am a fan of shooting back and forth on facts and is doing his grittiest to steer N.Y. clear of the rocks. And the main show is the everyday press conferences of President Trump and Fauci and the White House leaders. I don’t mean to belittle it calling it a show. There are days when I like, hate, believe, don’t believe, pay attention, don’t pay attention. Get scared. Be still. And the President is our President, makes no sense to sling arrows at him now. It’s time to help him fix his truck. After that you can sit and tell him your viewpoint, Now we have to fix this truck. Mike Pence has proven to be in charge of his regiment and involved. Before this I didn’t know him and Fauci, just a sincere, smart man who empathizes. And the dow numbers dance on while you watch. Up, down, on, off. Ping ponging between the three stations. No time for local news now. My Cousin Mark in N. Carolina swears by Lester Holt, I’ve started to listen to his show the day after, on podcast. Techy me.

I believe everyone, and still think there are facts we aren’t getting. The footage from N.Y. is shattering. My friend Joe’s nephew Antonio is a physicians’ assistant at Mt. Sinai, and is overwhelmed. He is in the ER, and neurosurgery. His sister Giordana ia a nurse at Sloan K, and just got the virus. She has a slight fever and is home. The hospital wants her back at work next week. Her parents want her home. My friend from high school Gary , an anesthesiologist, contracted it. He said it was a rough few weeks. My next door neighbor Mark might have it. We are waiting on test results. Another friend Michael, from my old neighborhood has had a fever for weeks. We are praying it goes down. I ask people, the ones I see on the street on a walk if they know anyone who has it. Most say no.

Before the virus. Remember before the virus? The world was spinning pretty fast. It was hard to keep up. So much going on. So much to stay aware of. The market was blazing, the world was buying, the party was on. And stop. Like a needle on a record. Abrupt stop. My wife and I beat the rush to get canned goods. We stocked up on Dinty Moore stew and pasta. Bread and frozen veggies. And like a wave it rolled in. Was it someone on one of the stations who said a month ago we were talking about Biden in S.Carolina?

And now we are home. And you can get anyone on the phone now. They are all home, all your friends, all your family, all your colleagues. And I’ve talked to people I love to talk to, but don’t. And we are now. Everyone is hurting, everyone is trying to make sense. Adjust, get those disciplined minds into a productive home life during the corona. Cleaning out those drawers. Learning that guitar you always wanted to learn. Reading that article or book or old cards and letters. Organizing old photos. sending texts and jokes and news. And video with doctors, and friends smartly warning us of Advil, which is not good for corona. Don’t take it. And we get down, and moody, and irritated. But I’m learning, (my wife might think otherwise,) but I’m learning to listen, and to communicate a little better. A little, I’m sure my wife would say. But I think I’m listening to her bit more.

I’m waiting, I’m a bit, maybe more than a bit, attentive. Today the stories on tv made me upset, and in my alone time I hung my head. But I picked it up. It’s the only manner to fight this enemy is to look up. My ears are filled with the tv, my eyes are filled with what I imagine, and my soul is full of hope. Please G-d hope.

Steve Guttenberg