RUNWAY7 With Susanne Bartsch and Youngest Designer Chloe Pearl at NYFW

The only hybrid platform of its kind, Runway 7 is an expansive style marketplace for both renowned brands and independent designers. Highlights of Runway 7 at NYFW include the debut of the inaugural collection from Bartschland, the new fashion brand from nightlife impresario and fashion icon Susanne Bartsch and the debut of the first collection by Chloe Pearl Lingerie, whose designer, 17-year-old fashion influencer and xennial Chloe Pearl will make history as the youngest designer to show at NYFW.

For the second NYFW season in a row, Runway 7 will be held at Sony Hall at 235 W 46th Street, near the Paramount Hotel. Presenting brands include Gaucho Buenos Aires, the luxury ready-to-wear brand for men and women known for their quality leathers, Peach & Penny, CHICK, Trans Clothing Company, and Potro, the menswear brand from acclaimed fashion journalist Joseph DeAcetis. Kino Swim, Forever Lavi, Burning Guitars, and Hattie & George, and Dancing with the Stars alum Nicole Volynets will also be showing not to miss collections on the stages at Runway 7 at NYFW.