Russell Wilson and Ciara Launch 3BRAND at New York Fashion Show

On June 24, Russell Wilson gave a sneak peek of his signature clothing line, 3BRAND, at the opening of the new Rookie USA flagship store, known as the nation’s top kids-only premium retail experience. Hosted by Super Bowl-Winning Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson and GRAMMY Award Winning Singer/Songwriter Ciara, the event included a product reveal and fashion show featuring highlights from the new clothing line modeled by celebrity kids.

-Photo By: StarPix/ Marion Curtis for Haddad Logo Brands – Location: Rookie USA Flagship store in Union Sq.

The children’s clothing line, 3BRAND, named after Russell Wilson’s close connection to the number three and his Seahawks number, is a mix of sport meets fashion, music and lifestyle. This 40-piece collection was created for boys and girls, ages 12 months to 20. The brand’s full line will be available in August.

Many celebrities and athletes came out to support the launch including Emmanuel Sanders, Tiki Barber and CC Sabathia along with Carl Banks and Dascha Polanco.

3BRAND is donating 3% of sales to the Why Not You Foundation. Founded in 2014, Russell Wilson and Ciara’s Why Not You Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to fighting poverty through education, empowering youth to lead with a why not you attitude. The foundation also supports student access to equal education opportunities, children’s health and food security initiatives. Its mission is to equip today’s youth with the skills and opportunities to become tomorrow’s leaders. In Fall 2021, the foundation will open its first Why Not You Academy, a school that blends real-world applications with classroom learning.

The invitation-only fashion show, presented by Rookie USA and hosted by Russell Wilson and Ciara, took place at the brand new Rookie USA Flagship store in Union Square, NYC.