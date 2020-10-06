S.Ottomanelli & Sons Home Delivery Creates Perfect Autumn Meal

As the days get shorter and the weather gets chilly we are all looking for a perfect meal to warm us up. S.Ottomanelli & Sons offers the solution this season and more.

With so many different meal delivery systems being offered during this time it can be hard to select the perfect one. But with a local company presenting a product that is all natural, with no preservatives you simply cannot go wrong.

Delivered to your door in a fresh seal container comes various meats that are vegetarian fed that are also antibiotic free and growth hormone free. It is a taste that rivals the competition with such high-quality standards.

Even the wrapping of the meat is carefully constructed with passion you only find in a family run business. Their famous steaks are well known for a reason. Frank Ottomanelli has a family tradition dating back to 1900 making Ottomanelli’s one of the oldest quality meat and wild game suppliers in New York City.

With their new delivery system in place with drop-offs ranging from the boroughs to the Hamptons your family can experience from home true time tested quality that you can only find in New York.

Selections range from boneless Ribeye Steak, boneless New York Strip, Porterhouse Steak, whole chickens, and wild game meats. There is in addition an assortment of sausages to be enjoyed. Every tender bite you prepare in your meal at home will be a true delight.

As once stated by Chef Emeril Lagasse, “Ottomanelli are famous butcher shops from New York City. They are really reputable. I know the family. I have done an Emeril live show in their butcher shop. Their meat is really delicious. When I took Ottomanelli home my family flipped over the Ottomanelli steaks.”

For a full range of products available from Ottomanelli’s visit here.

Delivery & Pickup: delivery available to NYC, Nassau and Suffolk County. All deliveries will be scheduled with a follow up e-mail or a customer service call 718-651-5544.

Monday – Friday: 12 – 6PM

Saturday: 12-5PM

Sunday: 12-3PM