SAG Awards 2022

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, aired Sunday. The big winners were Will Smith, Michael Keaton, the casts of “Ted Lasso,” “Succession” and “Squid Game.” “CODA” won best motion picture ensemble.

Helen Mirren was honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award by Kate Winslet and Cate Blanchett, on behalf of SAG-AFTRA. Mirren, stated: “Thank you S-A-G so much for this, I hate to say SAG at my age, it’s always S-A-G for me. Lifetime achievement, sounds so grand, I suppose I’m still alive so by that measure, I’m eligible.” Her “mantra” is  “Be on time and don’t be an ass.”

Television Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”
Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” *WINNER
Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
Margaret Qualley, “Maid”
Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”
Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” *WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” *WINNER
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game” *WINNER
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” *WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning, “The Great”
Sandra Oh, “The Chair”
Jean Smart, “Hacks” *WINNER
Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“The Morning Show”
“Squid Game”
“Succession” *WINNER
“Yellowstone”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
“The Great”
“Hacks”
“The Kominsky Method”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Ted Lasso” *WINNER
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
“Cobra Kai”
“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”
“Loki”
“Mare of Easttown”
“Squid Game” *WINNER

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom”
Will Smith, “King Richard” *WINNER
Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” *WINNER
Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”
Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”
Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”
Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”
Troy Kotsur, “CODA” *WINNER
Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”
Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Caitríona Balfe, “Belfast”
Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley”
Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” *WINNER
Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
Ruth Negga, “Passing”
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
“Belfast”
“CODA” *WINNER
“Don’t Look Up”
“House of Gucci”
“King Richard”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
“Black Widow”
“Dune”
“The Matrix Resurrections”
“No Time to Die” *WINNER
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

