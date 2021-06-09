Sail to Freedom Glorious Celebration Honors Greek Heritage in New York City

On June 6, a grand celebration to honor the unity between America and Greece took place in New York City.

Overlooking a stunning view of the Statue of Liberty, ships sailed during a ceremony called ”Sail to Freedom.” The anniversary of 200 years since the commencement of the Greek Revolution of 1821 was recognized with over 200 guests in attendance on several boats.

The significant contribution of the Greek experience recognized the Greek Diaspora and the Philhellenes to the National effort.

GLOBAL ALIVE LLC produced the luxurious ceremony under the auspices of the State Department for Hellenes Abroad of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Greek National Tourism Organization, the Region of Attica and the Region of Central Macedonia, which is conducted with the support of the following: Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce, International Propeller Club of USA, International Propeller Club of the United States, Port of Piraeus, AHEPA, Empire State District #6 New York State, AHEPA, Delphi Chapter #25 Manhattan – NYC, Ionian Cultural Federation, Yacht Club of Greece, Hellenic Lawyers Association of New York, Hellenic Medical Society of New York, World Hellenic Biomedical Association, Hellenic Daily News NY, Pan-Gregorian Enterprises of Metro New York New York and Long Island – Eastern Mediterranean Business and Cultural Alliance (New York City), Greece 200 Bicentennial Greece, Hellenic Institute of Cultural Diplomacy (Tennessee), Sons of Pericles New Renaissance Chapter # 5 (Manhattan, NYC),and Daughters of Penelope Evryklea Chapter # 36 (Manhattan, NYC).

The event was established by Evageline Plakas, publisher of the Hellenic Golden Directory and Hellenic Daily News and Honorary Chairman and Greek American businessman/philanthropist John Catsimatidis.

Presenter was Greek journalist Evlambia Revi and the Director of the entire affair was Kostas Kimoulis.

Official campaign ambassadors were: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Professional Tennis Player Maria Sakkari, Professional Tennis PlayerEleftherios Petrounias, Olympic Games Gold Medalist (still rings) Eleftheria Arvanitaki, Singer Ioannis Melissanidis, Olympic Games Gold Medalist (floor exercise), Panagiotis Triantafyllou, Summer Paralympics Silver Medalist (fencing), Panagiotis Mantis, Olympic Games Bronze Medalist (Sailing), Pavlos Kagialis, Olympic Games Bronze Medalist (Sailing), Sakis Tanimanidis, TV Host, and Clelia Charissis, Journalist and Poet.

The event concluded with beautiful garlands being thrown to sea as an act of honoring the Greek Hero Warriors and the Philhellenes who fought by their side. It was a symbol of peace and prosperity.

The entire day was broadcast live through live streaming with direction by Kostas

Kimoulis with the technical support of Xizmonmedia.