Sailing Sailing a Bottomless Cruise We Go

On of the best kept secrets in NYC is the Bottomless Cruise. There are 3 decks to take in the sights, a DJ who plays a modern twist on classics, restaurant style food served table side, dancing and a tranquility that comes with acting like a tourist in you own home town.

For two hours you cruise past the Brooklyn Bridge, down the Hudson River, back to Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty, all the while enjoying a seriously a 3-course delicious gourmet brunch with bottomless mimosas, coffee, tea or juice. They are more drink options available for purchase on board.

The cruises departs every Sat, Sun 12:00pm from Pier 36 at 299 South Street and by the time you are done you feel as if you have taken a mini vacation.

As you enter it is a sea of clean white tablecloths.

At the table waited assorted breakfast pastries that included a chocolate and plain Croissants, mini bagels, mini blueberry and cinnamon muffins, butter and jelly,

I choose the watermelon Salad with cucumbers, pumpkin seeds, ricotta cheese & lemon vinaigrette.

Anna choose the smoked salmon toast with filone bread, tomatoes, capers, shaved red onions, cream cheese & lemon.

Next we both ordered the fabulous grits with mozzarella cheese, 4 grilled jumbo shrimp, coconut flakes & tamarid chili sauce that is sweet, tart and spicy. This was exquisite.

For dessert Tiramisu raspberry coulis

and New York Cheese Cake with berries and mango sauce.

The service is impeccable. They even served refills on deck.

Seeing the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island takes on new meanings as does seeing the city from this perspective.

This surely is the best brunch in all of New York!