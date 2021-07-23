MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Sally Wilfert How Did I End Up Here?

Sally Wilfert returned to Feinstein’s/54 Below with a brand-new show entitled, How Did I End Up Here? Together with her music director Joseph Thalken, Ms. Wifert takes you on a musical journey from innocent Ohio farm girl to acclaimed Broadway songstress.

Joseph Thalken, Sally Wilfert

Sally Wilfert has appeared on Broadway in the Tony Award- winning production of Assassins, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, and King David. She also toured the country as Rona Lisa Peretti in the first national tour of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Off-Broadway, her credits include Upcoming: Trevor, See Rock City, Make Me A Song: The Music of William Finn, The Mistress Cycle and The Prince & The Pauper. At Carnegie Hall she has appeared in Cole Porter’s Jubilee, South Pacific in Concert (starring Reba McEntire), and Sondheim: A Tribute, (all for PBS).

Sally Wilfert

Performing with the New York City Ballet at Lincoln Center and Tokyo, she was a featured soloist, singing “Somewhere” for their performances of West Side Story Suite. Wilfert has performed regionally at La Jolla Playhouse, Cincinnati Playhouse, Baltimore Center Stage, Houston’s Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS), Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Maltz Jupiter Theatre, New Haven’s Shubert Theatre, Barrington Stage, Goodspeed Musicals, Hartford Theatreworks, The Fulton Opera House, Connecticut Grand Opera, and The Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati.

Sally Wilfert

Sally Wilfert How Did I End Up Here? Feinstein’s/54 Below 254 W. 54th Street July 18th & 20th, 2021 at 7PM

Sally Wilfert
Joseph Thalken
Joseph Thalken, Sally Wilfert
 Sally and David Friedman
Jeff Harner and Sally Wilfert
Sally Wilfert, Karen Mason and Paul Rolnick
Howard McGillin, Sally and Richard Samson
Sally Wilfert and Natalie Weiss
Marc Bruni (Director) and Sally Wilfert

