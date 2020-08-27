Salman F Rahman’s business focus is charting Bangladesh’s economic growth story

From wooing international investors & entrepreneurs to capitalizing trade, Salman F Rahman’s economic strategy is helping Bangladesh grow its economic success

Bangladesh’s rocketing economy amid an ever-changing landscape is both astounding economists and creating opportunities for the South Asian economy. The country, currently headed by the Sheikh Hasina has been seeing a tremendous development in trade, internal growth, ease of doing business and sheer intensity in economy.

Behind the economic credentials of Sheikh Hasina’s government and her policies, however, lies the efforts and ingenious structural introductions of her advisor Salman F Rahman, who also is the owner of Beximco Group and parliament member. The Dohar-Nawabganj elect, who since Sheikh Hasina’s election victory was appointed as the Private industry and investment adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh’s office quickly set the momentum for the country’s economic progress.

From introducing economic zones to improving the ease of doing business and instilling a sense of entrepreneurship and business building, Rahman’s own experiences in running Beximco Group have had a cascading effect on the country’s outlook towards the private sector and the future of Bangladesh economy.

In addition to that, the tacit understanding and government initiative, coupled with the tenacity of the PM have also led Bangladesh to be considered as a viable investment destination. That investment imperative stands cue to the interest generated, entrepreneurs’ wood and opportunity offered to international companies as well as nations.

This in certainty, has inspired better reforms, conditions, welfare programs, entailing a higher utility and opportunity quotient for the country’s young demographic, hence powering its high-potential economy.

The immediate effect of Rahman’s work can be seen by the avid interests of international investors as well as an increased industry-to-export ratio – particularly in the Pharma and textile sector.

For instance, the garment and textile trade in Bangladesh is now a $30 billion industry and has been receiving an impetus from the government. In turn, the sector is responsible for increased employment – much so for the Bangladeshi women, apparel and garment export, and market capture amidst an international trade war. Furthermore, the country, which recently made waves because of the Remdesivir drug to treat Covid also is making inroads into the international pharmaceutical trade.

Incidentally, Salman F Rahman’s own organization, Beximco Group has contributed significantly to the trade growth in the markets.

In addition to its conventional textile industry, the country is also focusing on the tertiary sector, thus diversifying the economy to cater to its young population. The services sector – including microfinance and computing which currently makes up 53% of the country’s GDP has been exporting technology products to the tune of $1billion every year.

These numbers portray a rather opportunistic as well as pragmatic perspective for the growth of the Bangladeshi economy. Furthermore, the charismatic combo of Hasina and her national growth vision plus Rahman’s policies and business experience ought to create a strong trajectory for the future growth of the country.

That said, Salman F Rahman’s roadworks could be better mapped and their impact better understood once the continued policy structure converts the South Asian nation’s economic potential into a sustainable and self-sufficient economy.