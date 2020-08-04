Samantha Bessudo Drucker Appears on Mass Appeal!

It’s local, it’s live, it’s Mass Appeal! This hour-long lifestyle TV show. Giving the latest breaking news, exclusive videos and pictures, episode recaps and much more.

Samantha Bessudo Drucker has spent a lifetime of transformation: helping people and places look, feel, and be their best. Formerly under the last name von Sperling, this lifestyle guru, image consultant, journalist, host, and actress who has spent her entire career going above and beyond to help her clients achieve their goals.

She has appeared as a guest expert on numerous television programs such as Inside Edition, Fox and Friends, Good Morning America and many others. By utilizing all her skills and training, Samantha has fulfilled requests from royal families, diplomats, politicians, celebrities, CEOs, companies big and small, and soccer moms. Now married and using her husband’s name Drucker she contributes as ImageGal for DivaGalsDaily.com and writes her own column, “Ask Sam” for Time Square Chronicles. She also raises awareness for the AHA. As a surviver, it’s one of her passion projects.

This Wednesday at 10:15am Samantha, will appear on a live taping of Mass Appeal (WWLP-22News & The CW Springfield), talking about her experiences co-hosting Sexy is Timeless Talks and co-starring in Love & Design Project.