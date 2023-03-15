Book Reviews
Samantha Bessudo Drucker Interviews Kevin Scott Allen
Kevin Scott Allen played a Jem’Hadarsoldier in the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine seventh season episode “What You Leave Behind“.
In theatre at the Globe Theatre on Broadway, Los Angeles, Allen played Buckingham in Henry VI, Part 2 and Clifford in Henry VI, Part 3.
Allen’s first on-screen appearances were in the 1970s, with guest appearances in Bearcats!” and The Waltons. He guest-starred in St. Elsewhere (with David Birney) and Ed Begley, Jr.), Otherworld, What a Country and Dragnet.
Allen had a recurring role as Ed in the series Homefront and also guest-starred in Courthouse. He guest-starred in two episodes of J.J. Abrams’ series Alias, as well as Joan of Arcadia (with Michael Welch) and 24 (with Gregory Itzin and Jude Ciccolella).
In 2006, he starred in the movies The Machiavelli Hangman, Abe & Bruno, The Chase, and Le Petomane: Parti Avec Le Vent.
Samantha Bessudo Drucker had a chance to interview with this celebrated actor for five decades. Kevin is also a sought after coach and author. Samantha had the pleasure of speaking with Scott about his new book “Murder Can Be Fatal” and what led him to write a mystery novel.
The Disney Revolt: The Great Labor War of Animation’s Golden Age
In the summer of 1941, Walt Disney’s top animator led hundreds of Disney artists out on strike, nearly breaking the studio. This is the true story of those two creative geniuses, plus a corrupt advisor and a mafia gangster, who collided to cause the greatest battle in Hollywood history.
An essential piece of Disney history has been unreported for eighty years.
Soon after the birth of Mickey Mouse, one animator raised the Disney Studio far beyond Walt’s expectations. That animator also led a union war that almost destroyed it. Art Babbitt animated for the Disney studio throughout the 1930s and through 1941, years in which he and Walt were jointly driven to elevate animation as an art form, up through Snow White, Pinocchio, and Fantasia.
But as America prepared for World War II, labor unions spread across Hollywood. Disney fought the unions while Babbitt embraced them. Soon, angry Disney cartoon characters graced picket signs as hundreds of animation artists went out on strike. Adding fuel to the fire was Willie Bioff, one of Al Capone’s wise guys who was seizing control of Hollywood workers and vied for the animators’ union.
Using never-before-seen research from previously lost records, including conversation transcriptions from within the studio walls, author and historian Jake S. Friedman reveals the details behind the labor dispute that changed animation and Hollywood forever.
Join a book talk with the author Jake S. Friedman on March 21 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm, at The Lambs, 3 West 51st, 5th floor. RSVP@The-Lambs.org. The book will be available to be purchased and signed by the author.
Jake S. Friedman is a New York–based writer, teacher, and artist. He is a longtime contributor to Animation Magazine, and has also written for American History Magazine, The Huffington Post, Animation World Network, Animation Mentor, and The Philadelphia Daily News. For ten years he was an animation artist for films and television as seen on Nickelodeon, Disney Channel, and Saturday Night Live. He currently teaches History of Animation at the Fashion Institute of Technology and at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. The rest of his time he specializes in mental health for the creative psyche.
Chita: A Memoir Announces Book Tour With Nathan Lane, Harvey Fierstein, Laura Benanti and Patrick Pacheco
In celebration of the publication of her upcoming book, Chita: A Memoir (April 25, 2023 HarperOne), join the legendary theatrical icon, Chita Rivera as she appears In Conversation with friends Nathan Lane, Harvey Fierstein, Laura Benanti and her co- writer Patrick Pacheco.
Chita says “I’ve long considered writing my memoirs, but I’ve never been one to look back…until now. Now it feels right and with Patrick Pacheco, I couldn’t be more pleased to pass on my experience to a new generation. I hope my words and thoughts about my life and career resonate and readers just might discover some things about me they never knew.”
Tickets for all events are now on sale:
Monday April 24 – 7PM – New York City – With Nathan Lane – Temple Emanu-El Streicker Cultural Center https://streicker.nyc/current-season/rivera
Sunday, April 30 – 3PM – Poughkeepsie, NY – With Harvey Fierstein – Bardavon Presents in partnership with Oblong Books. https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/00005E39CB3B4322
Thursday, May 4 – 7PM – Montclair, NJ – With Laura Benanti – Succeed2gether’s Montclair Literary Festival, The Sanctuary, First Congregational Church https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTc1MjIy –
Wednesday, May 10 – 7PM – Madison, CT – With Patrick Pacheco – RJ Julia Booksellers At First Congregational Church https://www.rjjulia.com/event/chita-rivera-chita-memoir-conversation-patrick-pacheco
Monday, May 15 – 7:30 PM – New York City – Drama Bookshop – With Patrick Pacheco https://www.dramabookshop.com/event/chita-a-memoir-a-conversation-with-chita-rivera-and-patrick-pacheco/
A theatrical icon and one of Broadway’s greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. A versatile actress/singer/dancer, her most recent starring roles include The Visit, the final John Kander/Fred Ebb/Terrence McNally musical directed by John Doyle and choreographed by Graciela Daniele on Broadway; the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood; the Broadway and touring productions of The Dancer’s Life, a dazzling musical celebrating her spectacular career, written by Terrence McNally and directed by Graciela Daniele and the revival of the Broadway musical Nine with Antonio Banderas. She trained as a ballerina (from age nine) before receiving a scholarship to the School of American Ballet from the legendary choreographer George Balanchine. Chita’s first appearance (age 19) was as a principal dancer in Call Me Madam. Her electric performance as Anita in the original Broadway premiere of West Side Story brought her stardom, which she repeated in London. Her career is highlighted by starring roles in Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink (Tony Award), Chicago, Jerry’s Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award), and the original Broadway casts of Guys and Dolls, Can-Can, Seventh Heaven and Mr. Wonderful. On tour: Born Yesterday, The Rose Tattoo, Call Me Madam, Threepenny Opera, Sweet Charity, Kiss Me Kate, Zorba, Can-Can with The Rockettes. Chita was awarded The Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2009 and received the coveted Kennedy Center Honor in 2002. In 2019, Chita performed her solo concert at London’s Cadogan Hall; in 2018 she was honored as a Living Landmark by the New York Landmarks Conservancy; in 2016 she headlined at Carnegie Hall and in 2015, Great Performances aired their special Chita Rivera: A Lot of Livin’ To Do, a retrospective of her extraordinary life and career nationally on PBS. Her current solo CD is entitled And Now I Swing. Her long-awaited book Chita: A Memoir will be published by HarperOne on April 25, 2023. Her most treasured production is her daughter, singer/dancer/choreographer Lisa Mordente.
Zoom Night: Actress Nancy Olson Livingston on Sunset Boulevard, Alan Jay Lerner and More
Join the Lambs on February 21 @ 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm for their zoom interview with actress Nancy Olson Livingston on the film “Sunset Boulevard.”
From her childhood in the American Midwest to her Oscar-nominated performance in Sunset Boulevard (1950), actress Nancy Olson Livingston has lived abundantly. In her new memoir, A Front Row Seat, Livingston treats readers to an intimate look into her life as a woman, wife, mother, and actress working and building a life in the last gleaming years of Hollywood’s Golden Age.
