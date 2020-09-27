MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Health

Samantha Bussudo Drucker Will Share Her Story With Survivors Have Heart

Samantha Bussudo Drucker Will Share Her Story With Survivors Have Heart

According to the American Heart Association, there are currently 8.4 million heart attack survivors in the US. That’s equal to the number of people living in New York City.

8.4 million heart attack survivors in the US

One of our writers Samantha Bussudo Drucker had a heart attack and had stents put in several years ago. Since then she has been an activist for heart health awareness. 

Approximately 200,000 survivors will experience another heart attack this year.

On Tuesday Samantha will have the honor of sharing her story in a heart to heart as part of the Survivors Have Heart Initiative. We look forward to sharing her episode.

