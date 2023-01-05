Samantha Pauly of Broadway’s Six Get Chelsea Table + Stage Monthly Residency

Chelsea Table + Stage – New York’s newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present the return of Samantha Pauly, from the original cast of SIX the Musical on Broadway, who launches a monthly residency on Monday, January 23 at 7:00 PM. The January show will feature special guests Brittney Mack (Six The Musical), Trent Saunders (Hadestown), and Eleri Ward (Acoustic Sondheim). Pauly’s concert, which will return on February 27 and March 27, encompasses Broadway, pop, country and more. Tickets are $30-$70, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option for each of Pauly’s shows is available for $20. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Samantha Pauly created the role of Katherine Howard in SIX the Musical (Drama Desk Award). She also appeared on London’s West End as Eva Peron in Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s critically acclaimed revival of Evita (Evening Standard Theatre Award, WhatsOnStage Award, Olivier nomination). Her national tour credits include Bat Out of Hell (Valkyrie), and regionally she has appeared in SIX (Joseph Jefferson Award), Evita (Eva Peron), Honeymoon in Vegas (Betsy Nolan), Godspell, Seussical (Marriott Theatre), Hairspray (Amber von Tussle), Elf the Musical (Jovie, Paramount Theatre), Beaches (Teen Ceecee, Drury Lane Theatre), and Evita (Eva Peron, Westport County Playhouse). She has also been seen on NBC-TV’s “Chicago PD.”