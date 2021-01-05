MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Sammy's Roumanian is the Latest in a Long Line-Up of Restaurants of the Past…At Least For Now!

Sammy’s Roumanian is the Latest in a Long Line-Up of Restaurants of the Past…At Least For Now!

Another New York City restaurant landmark has closed their doors, Sammy’s Roumanian Steakhouse was a Lower East Side.

The Lower East Side fixture was famous for its latkes spreads, chopped liver, and vodka bottles frozen in blocks of ice and was known as a boisterous party spot frequented by celebrities.

David Zimmerman the restaurant’s owner stated they will be back in the future.

Limits on indoor and outdoor dining made it difficult and when the December 11 indoor dining ban hit that was the end.

On December 29 several New York restaurants filed lawsuits against the state over the indoor dining ban, citing state data that showed only a small percentage of new COVID-19 cases were linked to indoor dining.

