Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation 25th Annual Collaborating for a Cure Gala

The 25th Annual Collaborating for a Cure Gala, one of New York City’s favorite charity events celebrated its silver anniversary at Cipriani Wall Street. The event raised more than $6 million towards the goal of funding the next five years of crucial SWCRF cancer research programs such as the Partnership for Aging and Cancer Research Program, the SWCRF Institute Without Walls, and the Women’s Cancer Research Program.

Notable attendees include SWCRF Board Chairman Michael Nierenberg, Founder and CEO Dr. Samuel Waxman, Gala Event Chairs, Spencer Waxman, Nicholas Santoro, Baron Silverstein, Marc Taub and Gala MC, Chris Wragge, Elin Nierenberg, Marion Waxman, Sandra Dugoff, Julie Waxman, Eliz Waxman, and Jack Waxman.

Following a cocktail reception across the street, guests made their way to the main dining room where emcee, CBS’s Chris Wragge, welcomed the more than 700 guests, introduced the evening’s honorees, and highlighted many of the Foundation’s groundbreaking achievements over the past 50 years.  “Tonight, we have a great program to celebrate two giants in the fight against cancer”, said Wragge.

Upon receiving the Vision and Leadership Award, SWCRF Board Chairman Michael Nierenberg commented, “The real honorees are Dr. Waxman and the great heroes like him who treat and cure cancer every day.”

Founder and CEO Dr. Samuel Waxman, who received the well-deserved and long-overdue Lifetime Achievement Award, spoke to his vision for a future in which cancer does not have to be a disease associated with aging.  “The incidence of cancer is increasing, in part, as a by-product of improvements we are making in human longevity,” said Dr. Waxman. “But through our collaborative research programs, we can flatten this curve. I am thrilled to be a part of many amazing breakthroughs that have occurred in cancer research – with more to come.”

 

