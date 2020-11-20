Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation Hosts Lively Virtual Gala

The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF) announced that the 44-year-old biomedical research non-profit honored Leidos Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Roger A. Krone at its annual Collaborating for a Cure Gala. The SWCRF recognized Mr. Krone for his commitment to improving health and communities through philanthropy and his prominence as a global leader. The award was presented yesterday at the virtual streaming of the SWCRF 23rd Collaborating for a Cure Gala that drew nearly 800 viewers.

“From addressing opioid addiction to supporting military veterans, Roger and Leidos have a track record of leading philanthropic and community support to address some of today’s most urgent health and social challenges. Leidos is at the forefront of health information technology and innovative research of cancer, HIV, and infectious diseases. We are delighted to recognize you, Roger, for your support of the SWCRF and our quest to realize a world without cancer,” said Samuel Waxman, M.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer at SWCRF.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation,” said Mr. Krone. “The Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research, currently operated by Leidos Biomedical Research on behalf of the National Cancer Institute, works on the forefront of basic, translational and clinical science. I am confident with the great minds at labs like Frederick, and with the generosity of caring people like you, we will decode cancer once and for all. Thank you again for this honor.

The SWCRF Collaborating for a Cure Gala is one of New York City’s most anticipated charity events that kicks off the holiday season and typically attracts more than 1,000 guests. This year, the SWRF held its first-ever virtual Gala, which raised $2 million to maintain more than 50 research programs and collaborations. To date, the event has raised more than $40 million for the SWCRF cancer research programs.

The virtual event featured an award presentation, a retrospective of past musical performances by some of the world’s most iconic musical legends and appearances from some of the SWCRF’s most notable leaders and supporters including Gala Honoree, Roger A. Krone, Chairman and CEO; Leidos, Elizabeth Porter, President, Leidos Health Group; Ethan Dmitrovsky, M.D., President, Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc., Director, Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research and member of the SWCRF Board of Director; Michael Nierenberg, Chairman, SWCRF Board of Directors; Samuel Waxman, M.D., Founder and CEO, SWCRF and Distinguished Service Professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; Stokes Neilson, musical artist with The Lost Trailers and event co-emcee; Chris Wragge, CBS 2 News New York; Baron Silverstein, President of NewRez LLC and members of the SWCRF Board of Directors; Nick Santoro, CFO of NewRez LLC and member of the SWRF Board of Directors; Marc Taub, President and CEO of Taub Family Companies and member of the SWRF Board of Directors; Charles Sorrentino, Managing Director at Fortress Investment Group; and Martin Migliara of Bank of America Securities.

“This year has been difficult for all of us, and we are moved tremendously by the generous spirit displayed by so many longtime and new donors. The trust they place in the SWCRF and our innovative approaches to cancer research is a testament to a unified effort to end cancer, one of the world’s most devastating diseases. The support raised during unprecedented health and economic challenges facing the nation will enable the SWCRF to maintain its research programs. These programs address 14 types of cancers and tackle aging as the single highest risk factor for developing cancer, through our Partnership for Aging and Cancer Research program,” said William T. Sullivan, Executive Director, SWCRF.