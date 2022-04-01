No Days Off For Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick in Plaza Suite

Neil Simon’s 1960s Plaza Suite won Mike Nichols the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play. Neil Simon was nominated for Best Play and the lead actress Maureen Stapleton was nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play. It is so hard to see director John Benjamin Hickey, getting nominated for this production of Plaza Suite now playing at The Hudson Theatre. The production starring real life married couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick is unsteady in the first act, steadier in the second and really amusing by act three.

All three acts take place in room 719 of the Plaza Hotel. The first act “Visitor From Mamaroneck,” introduces us to Karen Nash, who is thrilled to be celebrating her 23rd anniversary with her husband Sam. They haven’t been spending enough time together and Karen feels that spending their anniversary in the same room, they spent their honeymoon in will bring back and rekindle their marriage. She arrives first, but when Sam comes in it is clear the marriage is coming apart. He blames Karen for everything and as she fights to save what is left, it is clear this is over. Broderick and Parker in this segment have no chemistry. It is hard to believe they are even married. This act needs actors who know subtly and that comedy comes from tragedy. This act drags and feels torturous.