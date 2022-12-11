Sarah Ruhl vs. Arthur Miller

Sarah Ruhl’s Becky Nurse of Salem, at Lincoln Center Theater is packed full of anger, self righteousness and is muddled with ideas that if were honed would make more sense. We have been told the play is Ruhl’s rage against Arthur Miller’s The Crucible and how Abigail is portrayed as 17, but in real life was 11. Abigail is called a whore but could it be that John Proctor was a child abuser?

Becky Nurse (the terrific Deirdre O’Connell) is a tour guide at the Salem Museum of Witchcraft. She is also a descendant of Rebecca Nurse who was hung. Becky has a tendency to go off-script, using foul language and spouting her truths. Her new college-educated boss, Shelby (an underused Tina Benko), fires her when the nuns of Catholic high school complains. It also doesn’t help that Becky spends her lunch breaks in the local bar run by a married bartender (Bernard White), who Becky is in love with. When Becky is fired she steals the wax statue of Rebecca Nurse, but is caught by the security guard (Thomas Jay Ryan).

Desperate for love and a job to support her teenage granddaughter, Gail (Alicia Crowder), who has just gotten involved with an, older Wiccan boyfriend (Julian Sanchez). Becky, hires a local witch (the hilarious Candy Buckley), who has her casting spells that work, but then go array.

Becky decides to start her own unlicensed tours of Salem, once again stealing the wax statue of Rebecca Nurse. Suddenly the cast is transformed into the Puritans of olde and scream “Lock her up! Lock her up.” End of Act 1.

In Act 2, we learn Becky is addicted to pain pills and the show becomes what seems to be a liberal rant and so disconnect from the first act.

Becky is held in jail as she detoxes, but in a Alvin Braggs New York, where assailants are let out of jail with just a slap on the hand the punishment seems a little extreme. Also Becky’s behavior through out the entire play just seems unwarranted. Why such anger at the world when her problems are mostly brought on due to her own actions.

Rebecca Taichman’s direction try’s to keep a handle on what is missing from the text, but this script is just so confusing The cast is uniformly wonderful, despite the lack of arcs or emotional support from the script.

Tal Yarden’s projections, are so pale that they fail to make an impact.

If you like Wiccan hero’s, don’t understand that The Crucible was Miller’s attack on McCarthyism and that the Salem witch trials were about greed and land grabs then this play will be for you.