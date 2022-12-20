Satan Is Allowed on Facebook Yet Regular Human Beings Get Banned

If you don’t think Facebook is targeting the wrong people, then you are sadly mistaken. Satanism, also the Church of Satan, Church of Satanic Liberation, and the Temple of Set, are using Facebook to provide context for groups to participate in traditional satanic rituals and get their ideology out to the masses. They pass their belief systems, rituals, and coven structure from one generation to the next. Criminal acts attributed to these groups range from kidnapping and drug dealing to ritual child abuse, human sacrifice, and cannibalism.

I only spent a couple of minutes looking and I found 6 different Facebook pages all different, promoting these activities, promoting hate and the abuse of children. This picture was on one of the sites.

Satanism is also coming to elementary schools, as written about by the Washington Post, as schools claim it is not what you think.

I have a book on child abuse coming out next year and one of the pages I have left blank, because an 83 year old women who was abuse by a Satanic cult was still so afraid, she was terrified to come out publicly and yet Facebook allows this kind of free speech and not differences of opinion.

Time to get angry and fight back!