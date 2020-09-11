Save New York City Venues

New York Independent Venue Association is wanting to save New York City.

As you are probably well aware the industry is in dire need of help. If we do not advocate and make the city and state take their needs seriously now, they will not survive this crisis. It is not a matter of “may not”, they will not survive. Very literally the impact they make as an industry in this city will cease to exist. This is not an exaggeration.



This industry is literally the backbone of culture, the germination ground for young talent and movements. So much of our lives have involved venues that now really need our help.

To reach Governor Cuomo, and to show the State, City, and even the world, the cultural and economic impact they have on the soul of this city engage people to do the following:

Post pictures of your favorite NY Independent Venue either with you in it or whatever you chose and tag the venue – Share memory and/or include a video of why that venue is important to you.

Post the following paragraph under the personalized message:

Independent Venues in NYC are dying out. We believe in being #NYTough but our industry needs help. We are reimagining who we are. We see a way forward but we need help from the Governor now, he has to work with us to get through this. We gotta talk. Let @nygovcuomo know he needs to help us by posting a picture of your favorite venue. Help us make sure there are more stories to tell by sharing your own. Repost this paragraph with these tags and hashtags – @nyivassoc #alightinthenight #reimagineNY #cuomowegottatalk

Post multiple times honoring different venues that you love to help support.