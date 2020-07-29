Say Good-Bye To Some of New York’s Most Beloved Restaurants

Chumley’s Photo courtesy of A.J. Willner Auctions
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he was “very concerned” about the “devastating” crime wave sweeping the Big Apple. He should be concern about the restaurants that have to close due to his restriction. With his three strike rule for restaurants and bars, I expect more to close. The sad part is there is no end in sight. No date has been given for a full reopening.
More than 100,000 small businesses in New York have closed permanently, yet our Mayor and Governor seem to care more about the protestors and their rights. After all they can march over bridges, set fires and distroy property and that seems to be ok. Not to mention the no social distancing!
Manhattan
Beyoglu: 1431 3rd Avenue, Upper East Side
Gotham Bar & Grill: 12 E 12th Street, Greenwich Village
The Paris Cafe: 119 South Street, South Seaport District
Toro NYC: 85 10th Avenue, Chelsea
Randall’s Barbecue: 359 Grand Street, Lower East Side
Lucky Strike: 59 Grand Street, SoHo
Coogan’s: 4015 Broadway, Washington Heights
Abigael’s: 1407 Broadway, Midtown
Daddy-O: 44 Bedford Street, West Village
Jewel Bako and Restaurant Ukiyo: 239 E 5th Street, East Village
Momofuku Ssäm Bar: 207 2nd Avenue, East Village
The Cottage: 360 Amsterdam Avenue, Upper West Side
Pegu Club: 77 W Houston Street, SoHo
Gimme Coffee: 228 Mott Street, Nolita
Gem Spa: 131 2nd Avenue, East Village
The Copacabana: 268 W 47th Street, Midtown
Takashi: 456 Hudson Street, West Village
Cafe Jax: 318 E 84th Street UES
The Office NYC / The Aviary: 80 Columbus Circle at 60th Street
Foley’s NY: 18 West 33rd St, Midtown
Zagara: 216 7th Ave,. Chelsea
RDV Harlem: 2072 Frederick Douglass Blvd, Harlem
Hakata Tonton: 61 Grove St, West Village
Highlands: 150 W 10th St, West Village
Times Square Edition (Set for closure in August): 701 7th Ave, Midtown
Vietspot: 200 Church St, TriBeCa
Spoon, Table & Bar: 40 E 33rd St, Midtown East
Blenheim: 283 W 12th St, West Village
Schnippers (TriBeCa Outpost only): 120 Church St. TriBeCa
Bistro Cassis: 225 Columbus Ave, Upper West Side
Effy’s : 104 W 96th St, Upper West Side
Momofuku Nishi: 232 8th Ave, Chelsea
701West: 701 7th Avenue 11th Floor, Times Square
Gohan-Ya: 14 Orchard Street, Chinatown
Violet East VIllage : 511 E 5th Street, East Village
Trading Post: 170 John Street, Financial District
Amsterdam Gourmet: 405 Amsterdam Ave, Upper West Side
Ali Baba: 862 2nd Ave, Upper West Side
Nix: 72 University Place, Greenwich Village
Raviolo: 57 7th Avenue S, Greenwich Village
Sugar Factory American Brasserie: 835 Washington Street, Meatpacking District
Aquagrill: 210 Spring Street, SoHo
Peri Ela; 1361 Lexington Avenue, Upper East Side
Oxbow Tavern: 240 Columbus Avenue, Upper West Side
Hudson Cafe: 628 Hudson Street, West Village
Aureole: 135 W 42nd Street, Midtown
Chubby Princess: 200 Water Street, Seaport District
Maxwell’s: 59 Reade Street, Tribeca
Perdition: 692 10th Avenue, Midtown West
Lenwich (UWS location only): 2567 Broadway, Upper West Side
Pig N Whistle: 922 3rd Avenue, East Midtown
Crispo: 240 W 14th St, Chelsea
The Beacon Bar: 2130 Broadway, Upper West Side
Professor Thom’s: 219 2nd Ave, East Village
China Chalet: 47 Broadway, FiDi
Beverly’s: 21 Essex St., LES
Pokebab (UWS location only): 2047 Broadway, UWS
Fish Restaurant: 280 Bleeker St, West Village
Sushi West: 556 Hudson St., West Village
Sweet Corner: 535 Hudson St., Greenwich Village
JJ Noodle: 19 Henry St., Chinatown
The PokéSpot: 120 4th Ave, East Village
Cocoa Bar: 21 Clinton St., LES
Aria: 117 Perry St., West Village
Aux Epices: 121 Baxter St.
Mee Li Fruits & Vegetables: 54 Elizabeth St.
First Lamb Shabu: 218 E14th St., East Village
Grill 212: 212 W 80th St, Upper West Side
Bonsai Kakigori: 100 Stanton St., LES
Cocotte: 110 Thompson St., SoHo
The Cupping Room Cafe: 359 West Broadway, SoHo
Nanoosh (UWS location only): 2012 Broadway, Upper West Side
Tonic Times Square: 727 7th Ave, Times Square
O’Lunney’s: 145 W45th St, Times Square
Cancún: 937 8th Ave, Hell’s Kitchen
Steak ‘N Lobster: 129 W29th St, Chelsea
BarBacon: Hell’s Kitchen & Union Sq. Locations
The Ellington: 936 Amsterdam Avenue, Upper West Side
The Rusty Knot: 425 West St., West Village
Mandoo Bar: 2 West 32nd St., Koreatown
The Roof: 125 E 27th St., Kips Bay
Los Feliz: 109 Ludlow St., Lower East Side
800 Degrees: 1 E 33rd St. Koreatown
West 3rd Common: 1 W 3rd St., NoHo
Monkey Bar: 60 E 54th St., Midtown
Jake’s Saloon: 875 10th Ave., Hell’s Kitchen
Floating Mountain Tea House: 239 W 72nd St, Upper West Side
New Wave Cafe: 2210 Broadway, Upper West Side
Pasta Franco: 508 Columbus Ave, Upper West Side
Vaucluse: 100 E 63rd St, Upper East Side
Chumley’s: 86 Bedford St, Greenwich Village
Google+
YouTube
RSS