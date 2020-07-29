Say Good-Bye To Some of New York’s Most Beloved Restaurants

Chumley’s Photo courtesy of A.J. Willner Auctions

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he was “very concerned” about the “devastating” crime wave sweeping the Big Apple. He should be concern about the restaurants that have to close due to his restriction. With his three strike rule for restaurants and bars, I expect more to close. The sad part is there is no end in sight. No date has been given for a full reopening.

More than 100,000 small businesses in New York have closed permanently, yet our Mayor and Governor seem to care more about the protestors and their rights. After all they can march over bridges, set fires and distroy property and that seems to be ok. Not to mention the no social distancing!

Manhattan

Beyoglu: 1431 3rd Avenue, Upper East Side

Gotham Bar & Grill: 12 E 12th Street, Greenwich Village

The Paris Cafe: 119 South Street, South Seaport District

Toro NYC: 85 10th Avenue, Chelsea

Randall’s Barbecue: 359 Grand Street, Lower East Side

Lucky Strike: 59 Grand Street, SoHo

Coogan’s: 4015 Broadway, Washington Heights

Abigael’s: 1407 Broadway, Midtown

Daddy-O: 44 Bedford Street, West Village

Jewel Bako and Restaurant Ukiyo: 239 E 5th Street, East Village

Momofuku Ssäm Bar: 207 2nd Avenue, East Village

The Cottage: 360 Amsterdam Avenue, Upper West Side

Pegu Club: 77 W Houston Street, SoHo

Gimme Coffee: 228 Mott Street, Nolita

Gem Spa: 131 2nd Avenue, East Village

The Copacabana: 268 W 47th Street, Midtown

Takashi: 456 Hudson Street, West Village

Cafe Jax: 318 E 84th Street UES

The Office NYC / The Aviary: 80 Columbus Circle at 60th Street

Foley’s NY: 18 West 33rd St, Midtown

Zagara: 216 7th Ave,. Chelsea

RDV Harlem: 2072 Frederick Douglass Blvd, Harlem

Hakata Tonton: 61 Grove St, West Village

Highlands: 150 W 10th St, West Village

Times Square Edition (Set for closure in August): 701 7th Ave, Midtown

Vietspot: 200 Church St, TriBeCa

Spoon, Table & Bar: 40 E 33rd St, Midtown East

Blenheim: 283 W 12th St, West Village

Schnippers (TriBeCa Outpost only): 120 Church St. TriBeCa

Bistro Cassis: 225 Columbus Ave, Upper West Side

Effy’s : 104 W 96th St, Upper West Side

Momofuku Nishi: 232 8th Ave, Chelsea

701West: 701 7th Avenue 11th Floor, Times Square

Gohan-Ya: 14 Orchard Street, Chinatown

Violet East VIllage : 511 E 5th Street, East Village

Trading Post: 170 John Street, Financial District

Amsterdam Gourmet: 405 Amsterdam Ave, Upper West Side

Ali Baba: 862 2nd Ave, Upper West Side

Nix: 72 University Place, Greenwich Village

Raviolo: 57 7th Avenue S, Greenwich Village

Sugar Factory American Brasserie: 835 Washington Street, Meatpacking District

Aquagrill: 210 Spring Street, SoHo

Peri Ela; 1361 Lexington Avenue, Upper East Side

Oxbow Tavern: 240 Columbus Avenue, Upper West Side

Hudson Cafe: 628 Hudson Street, West Village

Aureole: 135 W 42nd Street, Midtown

Chubby Princess: 200 Water Street, Seaport District

Maxwell’s: 59 Reade Street, Tribeca

Perdition: 692 10th Avenue, Midtown West

Lenwich (UWS location only): 2567 Broadway, Upper West Side

Pig N Whistle: 922 3rd Avenue, East Midtown

Crispo: 240 W 14th St, Chelsea

The Beacon Bar: 2130 Broadway, Upper West Side

Professor Thom’s: 219 2nd Ave, East Village

China Chalet: 47 Broadway, FiDi

Beverly’s: 21 Essex St., LES

Pokebab (UWS location only): 2047 Broadway, UWS

Fish Restaurant: 280 Bleeker St, West Village

Sushi West: 556 Hudson St., West Village

Sweet Corner: 535 Hudson St., Greenwich Village

JJ Noodle: 19 Henry St., Chinatown

The PokéSpot: 120 4th Ave, East Village

Cocoa Bar: 21 Clinton St., LES

Aria: 117 Perry St., West Village

Aux Epices: 121 Baxter St.

Mee Li Fruits & Vegetables: 54 Elizabeth St.

First Lamb Shabu: 218 E14th St., East Village

Grill 212: 212 W 80th St, Upper West Side

Bonsai Kakigori: 100 Stanton St., LES

Cocotte: 110 Thompson St., SoHo

The Cupping Room Cafe: 359 West Broadway, SoHo

Nanoosh (UWS location only): 2012 Broadway, Upper West Side

Tonic Times Square: 727 7th Ave, Times Square

O’Lunney’s: 145 W45th St, Times Square

Cancún: 937 8th Ave, Hell’s Kitchen

Steak ‘N Lobster: 129 W29th St, Chelsea

BarBacon: Hell’s Kitchen & Union Sq. Locations

The Ellington: 936 Amsterdam Avenue, Upper West Side

The Rusty Knot: 425 West St., West Village

Mandoo Bar: 2 West 32nd St., Koreatown

The Roof: 125 E 27th St., Kips Bay

Los Feliz: 109 Ludlow St., Lower East Side

800 Degrees: 1 E 33rd St. Koreatown

West 3rd Common: 1 W 3rd St., NoHo

Monkey Bar: 60 E 54th St., Midtown

Jake’s Saloon: 875 10th Ave., Hell’s Kitchen

Floating Mountain Tea House: 239 W 72nd St, Upper West Side

New Wave Cafe: 2210 Broadway, Upper West Side

Pasta Franco: 508 Columbus Ave, Upper West Side

Vaucluse: 100 E 63rd St, Upper East Side

Chumley’s: 86 Bedford St, Greenwich Village