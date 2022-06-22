Say Good Bye to the Mask

The Broadway League announced yesterday starting in July, mask-wearing at all 41 Broadway theaters will be optional. Mandates continue to be in place on mass transit meaning subways and buses.

In May, most Broadway theaters lifted the requirement that audiences provide proof of vaccination to enter. Mask requirements and vaccine checks have already been eliminated at New York City restaurants, movie theaters and other venues and a state of normalcy.

Be Aware Off Broadway theatre’s may still require both.